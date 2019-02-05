Kaiser Permanente this morning announced the opening of its second medical office building in Pueblo, at 2625 W. Pueblo Blvd.

According to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente, it’s the 31st medical office in Colorado for the insurer and health care services provider.

Acero Medical Offices is open to all Kaiser Permanente members. At the intersection of Pueblo Boulevard and Acero Avenue, the 8,200 square-foot facility offers primary care (family medicine), laboratory, pharmacy and routine medical imaging services.

“It’s been several years of calculated planning and working side-by-side with this community to bring the dream of this location to reality,” Holly Kortum, Kaiser Permanente’s Southern Colorado market executive director, said in the release. “We’ve been in Pueblo for 10 years and are proud to open Acero, our second location in south Pueblo, providing more access to care for members of this community and their families.”

Family medicine physicians Michelle Duran, MD and Kimberly Langford, MD staff the Acero Medical Offices, along with Becky Keuter, PA. Nearly 20 other nurses, technicians and administrative staff also work at the facility.

Kaiser Permanente provides both health care and coverage to more than 650,000 members in Colorado, including more than 68,000 members in Southern Colorado, the release said. With the addition of the new Acero Medical Offices, there are now four Kaiser Permanente medical offices in Southern Colorado, including two in Colorado Springs and one other location in north Pueblo. Kaiser Permanente also offers a network of local community providers.

“It’s clear access to high-quality health care services in smaller communities is limited. This new location in south Pueblo serves as another way Kaiser Permanente is stepping up its commitment to provide convenient care to more Coloradans,” C. Rocky White, MD, Kaiser Permanente’s Southern Colorado market medical director, said in the release.

The Acero Medical Offices are open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with scheduled appointments offered until 4:30 p.m. All Kaiser Permanente members can make appointments by calling (719) 595-5755.