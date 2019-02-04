Business Briefs and Kudos

Business Briefs

Students network with construction companies

Fifteen local construction companies and Careers in Construction, a workforce-development program powered by The Colorado Springs Housing & Building Association and Associated General Contractors of Colorado, partnered to host the inaugural Career Pathways Fair Jan. 17 at The Pinery at The Hill, introducing more than 60 CIC high school students to the variety of careers available in the industry.

CIC students are earning Department of Labor-recognized certificates in carpentry, electrical and plumbing, allowing them to start a career directly after high school. The fair allowed students to not only learn more about construction careers, but also meet successful tradespeople who could help them gauge their own potential in the industry.

CIC students from the following districts attended the fair: Harrison School District 2; Widefield School District 3; Colorado Springs School District 11; and District 49.

HFF secures $102.5M

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler L.P. secured $102.5 million in financing for a 13-building suburban office portfolio totaling more than 1 million square feet in Colorado Springs. The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, Crescent Real Estate LLC, to secure the five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan through Bank of America Merrill Lynch. At 75 percent leased, the portfolio’s rent roll consists of a wide range of industry sectors — aerospace, government and military/defense contractors, technology and health care. Major credit tenants include Northrop Grumman, Army National Guard, GSA, The Spectranetics Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton and United Healthcare. The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower included senior managing director Trey Morsbach, managing director Jim Curtin and director Leon McBroom.

New staff, board members join Visit COS

Visit Colorado Springs has hired staff and promoted existing staff.

• Jane Blazer, who recently moved to the Springs, is the new marketing coordinator, responsible for marketing outreach and supporting the marketing manager and the chief innovation officer. (jane@visitcos.com, 719-685-7637)

• Dina Chiaravalloti, with VCOS since January 2017 and formerly group servicing manager, has been promoted to sales manager, responsible for working with Colorado associations, military reunions, education, fraternal, government, hobby, special events and third-party planners. (dina@visitcos.com, 719-685-7625)

• Holly Taylor is the group servicing coordinator, responsible for providing servicing to all group markets as well as coordinating and assisting with military, class and family reunions, day meetings, holiday parties, student and youth groups and weddings. (holly@visitcos.com, 719-685-7626)

• Denise Noble, with VCOS since March 2012 and formerly the partnership coordinator, has been promoted to partner relations manager, responsible for partner relationship-building, account reviews, website updates, invoicing, email communications, event planning and execution and supporting the director of partnership development. (denise@visitcos.com, 719-685-7621)

• The Colorado Tourism Office named Chelsy Offutt, director of communications, a member of the 2019 class for the Colorado Tourism Leadership Journey, a year-long executive training program aimed at building the state tourism industry’s bench strength.

• Crystal LaTier joined the VCOS Board of Directors as a non-voting El Paso County representative. LaTier is the housing authority executive director and interim economic development executive director with the county’s Economic Development Department, where she has worked since 2010. LaTier oversees the administration of the County’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

• Becky Leinweber joined the VCOS Board as a voting member. She is executive director of Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance where she strengthens the outdoor recreation industry for the Pikes Peak region through leadership and collaboration. She also co-owns Angler’s Covey in Colorado Springs with her husband David.

• Dave Harris has rejoined the VCOS Board as a voting member, having served on the Board for 18 years and its executive committee for eight. Harris co-owns and operates Pikes Peak Ghost Town with his wife and has previously served eight years as President of Pikes Peak Region Attractions.

Kudos

Schuck Communities celebrates 50 years, hires new CEO and VP

Schuck Communities is celebrating 50 years in business by passing the torch to new leaders. Brock Chapman joined Schuck Communities as president and CEO in October and Mike DeGrant has joined the team as the new VP of development. Chapman is a member of the National Association of Home Builders and Urban Land Institute. He was an adjunct professor at the University of Denver, teaching marketing strategy courses to graduate students; and served on a Regis University Corporate Advisory Board.

DeGrant recently finished his term as president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, where he helped advance multiple initiatives, including the implementation of construction education in schools to give students who are not college-bound the skills to pursue a career in the trades. His current and past community service includes serving on the boards of HBA Cares, the Homeless Initiative Trustee Committee, the Continuum of Care Governing Board, and the Partnership for Community Design board, among others.

PPWFC announces State of the Workforce award winners

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center presented four awards at its State of the Workforce breakfast Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The event included opening remarks by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and keynote speaker Josh Davies, CEO of The Center for Work Ethic Development. The award winners were:

• 2018 Champion of Prosperity Award — Pikes Peak Community College IT Department/Mustafa Akcadogan.

• 2018 Pikes Peak Workforce Center Employee of the Year — Toya Graham.

• 2018 Teller County Employer of the Year — Bronco Billy’s.

• 2018 El Paso County Employer of the Year — ConcealFab.