Bobby and Brooke Mikulas want their boutique hotel to be a place where locals and travelers come together in downtown Colorado Springs.

“The first floor of our hotel is really meant to be a space where locals and travelers collide around outdoor adventure and city exploration,” Bobby Mikulas said. “We want people to use our hotel as a landing spot and a gateway to the best of what the city has to offer, including unearthing the hidden gems we have here.”

The couple broke ground on their 80-bed hotel, Kinship Landing, at 421 S. Nevada Ave. during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“We looked at maybe being a little closer to the mountains in Manitou or Old Colorado City, but at the end of the day after people go out and adventure they love to have a place to land in the evening that connects them to the energy and the vibrancy of a city,” Bobby Mikulas said.

Located across the street from Loyal Coffee, the hotel will include shared dorms, private rooms and luxury suites. The first floor will offer meeting spaces, food and beverage options, a bar and concierge.

“We are looking to host a pretty decent number and variety of events from how to hike a 14er classes, to an intro to Colorado Springs classes, and live music,” Mikulas said. “Folks will come to our hotel not only to sleep in a bed, but also to experience what the hotel has to offer from an amenities and experience perspective.”

- Advertisement -

Both Colorado Springs natives, the couple also chose downtown because they wanted to be a part of its economic growth, Mikulas said.

“Because of where we’re at as a community and seeing a lot of revitalization and development happening downtown, it just made a lot of sense to contribute to that wave,” he said. “We want to help people get connected not only to the outdoors, but to the best of our culture offerings — art, music, food and otherwise.”

Mikulas declined to disclose an estimated cost of the hotel, which is expected to be completed sometime next year.

“We traveled for a year and we got all fueled up on ideas and inspiration,” he said. “Our full intent and our biggest hope is that Kinship Landing is a space where locals find themselves and where they have the opportunity to interact with the some 20 million people who travel to the area every year.”

Disclosure: The Business Journal’s owner, John Weiss, is an investor in Kinship Landing.