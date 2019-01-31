Colorado Springs ranks 20th among 75 U.S. cities in financial watchdog Truth in Accounting’s 2019 Financial State of the Cities report.
The report gave Colorado Springs a ‘C’ grade because of its $2,000 taxpayer burden — the amount each taxpayer would have to cough up to pay off the city’s bills.
The analysis by Truth in Accounting of the city’s latest audited financial report found financial decisions made by elected officials have left Colorado Springs with a $326.4 million shortfall, which equates to $2,000 per taxpayer.
Most of the debt comes from retirement liabilities that have accumulated over many years, the report states: “Of the $2.9 billion in retirement benefits promised, the city has not funded $509.4 million in pension and $43 million in retiree health care benefits.”
The report also stated that Colorado Springs has $1.6 billion available in assets to pay $1.9 billion worth of bills. It claims the city’s reported net position is overstated by $282.5 million, “largely because the city delays recognizing losses incurred when the net pension liability increases.”
Even so, the nonprofit financial watchdog organization termed the city’s finances “in decent shape.”
“While our City, by charter, always maintains a balanced budget, any city in Colorado will be challenged by the existing unfunded liability of PERA,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers stated in an email. “That is a situation only the Colorado legislature can resolve.
“The city of Colorado Springs has a remarkably small level of debt for a city its size. I applaud the state for taking measures last fall to begin to remedy the issue. As for the city of Colorado Springs, we will be as financially prudent as possible going forward.”
The city’s ranking has improved since last year, when it was listed at No. 27 among the 75 most populous cities. The report, released Jan. 24, 2018, stated that the city’s debt burden was $504.8 million and equated to $3,100 for every Colorado Springs taxpayer.
The 2019 annual report found that only 12 of the largest cities have more assets than obligations, a key indicator of long-term financial health. The remaining 63 cities carried varying levels of debt, many of them in the billions of dollars range.
Irvine, Calif., had the best showing, with a $377 million fiscal surplus. If the city were to divide that figure by the estimated number of Irvine taxpayers, everyone would get a $4,400 check in the mail.
Many larger and older cities owe billions of dollars to unfunded retirement plans for public-sector employees.
New York City was listed as having the worst municipal finances in the United States for the third year in a row. Every taxpayer in the Big Apple would have to pay $64,100 in order for the city to pay off all its bills, the report stated.
Chicago, second worst in the nation, would need each taxpayer to pay $36,000. The average taxpayer burden across all 75 cities in the report works out to $7,500.
The Financial State of the Cities report can be found online here.
The full 75-city rankings:
New York City Taxpayer Burden: $64,100
Chicago Taxpayer Burden: $36,000
Philadelphia Taxpayer Burden: $27,000
Honolulu Taxpayer Burden: $23,000
San Francisco Taxpayer Burden: $22,600
Dallas Taxpayer Burden: $21,600
Oakland Taxpayer Burden: $21,100
Portland Taxpayer Burden: $20,300
Pittsburgh Taxpayer Burden: $17,800
New Orleans Taxpayer Burden: $17,100
St. Louis Taxpayer Burden: $16,700
Baltimore Taxpayer Burden: $14,600
Miami Taxpayer Burden: $14,200
Nashville Taxpayer Burden: $14,000
Atlanta Taxpayer Burden: $12,800
Boston Taxpayer Burden: $12,800
Fort Worth Taxpayer Burden: $12,500
Houston Taxpayer Burden: $11,300
San Jose Taxpayer Burden: $10,200
Cincinnati Taxpayer Burden: $9,200
Tucson Taxpayer Burden: $8,900
Jacksonville Taxpayer Burden: $8,800
Milwaukee Taxpayer Burden: $8,200
Omaha Taxpayer Burden: $7,300
Anaheim Taxpayer Burden: $7,200
Detroit Taxpayer Burden: $6,900
Lexington Taxpayer Burden: $6,900
Memphis Taxpayer Burden: $6,600
Los Angeles Taxpayer Burden: $6,000
Phoenix Taxpayer Burden: $5,900
Virginia Beach Taxpayer Burden: $5,900
Mesa Taxpayer Burden: $5,800
Columbus Taxpayer Burden: $5,500
Toledo Taxpayer Burden: $5,500
Orlando Taxpayer Burden: $5,300
Albuquerque Taxpayer Burden: $5,200
Santa Ana Taxpayer Burden: $5,100
San Diego Taxpayer Burden: $5,000
Seattle Taxpayer Burden: $4,900
Cleveland Taxpayer Burden: $4,700
Denver Taxpayer Burden: $4,600
El Paso Taxpayer Burden: $4,500
Austin Taxpayer Burden: $4,300
Sacramento Taxpayer Burden: $4,000
Indianapolis Taxpayer Burden: $3,800
Riverside Taxpayer Burden: $3,700
San Antonio Taxpayer Burden: $3,200
Chula Vista Taxpayer Burden: $3,000
Saint Paul Taxpayer Burden: $2,900
Louisville Taxpayer Burden: $2,900
Las Vegas Taxpayer Burden: $2,800
Henderson Taxpayer Burden: $2,200
Minneapolis Taxpayer Burden: $2,100
Anchorage Taxpayer Burden: $2,100
Colorado Springs Taxpayer Burden: $2,000
Bakersfield Taxpayer Burden: $1,500
Fort Wayne Taxpayer Burden: $1,400
Long Beach Taxpayer Burden: $1,300
Corpus Christi Taxpayer Burden: $1,100
Oklahoma City Taxpayer Burden: $1,000
Greensboro Taxpayer Burden: $600
Tulsa Taxpayer Burden: $500
Arlington Taxpayer Surplus: $100
Raleigh Taxpayer Surplus: $600
Wichita Taxpayer Surplus: $800
Plano Taxpayer Surplus: $1,800
Tampa Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300
Aurora Taxpayer Surplus: $2,300
Stockton Taxpayer Surplus: $2,500
Fresno Taxpayer Surplus: $2,500
Lincoln Taxpayer Surplus: $2,900
Washington, DC Taxpayer Surplus: $3,300
Charlotte Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400
Irvine Taxpayer Surplus: $4,400