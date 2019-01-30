After the government shutdown, the U.S. Small Business Administration is back in business and is accepting nominations for the 2019 National Small Business Week Awards nominations.

The agency has extended the deadline for submitting nominations. Colorado nominations must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST Feb. 4.

National Small Business Week recognizes the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities and the nation’s economy.

The awards, initiated in 1963, are among the nation’s highest honors for small business achievement.

Awards are presented in seven categories in celebration of National Small Business Week, May 5-11. They include the following:

• Small Business Person of the Year: One from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam

• Small Business Exporter of the Year

• Phoenix Awards for Disaster Recovery: Separate awards are given for Small Business Disaster Recovery; Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Public Official; and Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery, Volunteer

• Federal Procurement Awards: Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year; Small Business Subcontractor of the Year; Dwight D. Eisenhower Awards for Excellence (for large prime contractors who use small businesses as suppliers and contractors); 8(a) Graduate of the Year

• Jody C. Raskind Lender of the Year

• Small Business Investment Company of the Year

• Awards to SBA Resource Partners: Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Excellence and Innovation Center Award; Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award; Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award

Nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the nearest SBA Office. Email submissions of SBA Awards forms are not accepted as they contain personally identifiable information.

To download forms and see criteria and guidelines for submitting nominations, visit the dedicated website sba.gov/nsbw.

For contact information and other District Office information, visit sba.gov/districtoffices.