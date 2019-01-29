Vectrus Systems Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colorado Springs-based government services company Vectrus, Inc., has been awarded a $151 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order to continue providing end-to-end engineering support for Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence systems for the U.S. Navy.

Vectrus announced the task order in a Jan. 26 news release. Awarded under the Navy’s SeaPort-e contract, it extends through January 2024, including all option periods.

Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus, said the company has provided continuous complex C4I support under the Navy’s Fleet Systems Engineering Team program since its inception in 1999.

“Our afloat teams provide a full range of keyboard to antenna support services that are integral to the readiness of U.S. Navy ships,” Prow said in the release. “Importantly, under this task order Vectrus will now perform as a prime contractor.”

Under the FSET task order, Vectrus will provide end-to-end C4I systems engineering support to the U.S. Navy’s afloat force consisting of command ships, ballistic missile defense ships, strike groups as well as specific shore facilities.

Vectrus will also provide systems engineering and technical support for the rapid introduction of new capabilities into the fleet through fleet experimentation and operational fleet exercises, Prow said.

- Advertisement -

“Importantly, our fleet systems engineers will observe C4I system performance and provide critical feedback regarding computer network defense status and to ensure Navy C4I systems are expeditiously restored in the event of system malfunction, attack, cyber-attack or other system impacting incident. …” he said.

“This recompete win, in addition to our successful new business awards, are examples of how we are applying innovation to our existing business and future opportunities. Through our FSET program, Spectrum Management Next Generation contract, and recent Naval Station Guantanamo Bay base maintenance win, Vectrus has been successful in expanding its Navy footprint and we look forward to further expanding our relationship with this important client.”