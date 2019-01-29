Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers broke ground today on its first Colorado Springs restaurant, expected to open late May.

The new location at 7587 North Academy Drive will be the seventh Raising Cane’s in Colorado and 446th nationwide.

Raising Cane’s announced the new restaurant in a news release, adding the company will begin hiring 80 crewmembers for multiple positions in the coming weeks.

Area Director Mike Godown described the North Academy site as “the perfect location,” adding that the new Springs team “will be dedicated to getting involved with schools and organizations in the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the company is known for its commitment to active community involvement through education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, active lifestyles, business development and entrepreneurship, according to the news release.