A Kansas-based senior living organization is expanding into Colorado with a 26-acre community near Coronado High School in the Springs.

The not-for-profit Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America announced its plans for Aberdeen Ridge, which will include 170 senior independent living apartments, in a Monday news release.

“As the demand for quality senior living options has continued to grow, we’ve kept our finger on the pulse of the market,” said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of PMMA, in the release. “We’re excited about the opportunity to expand into Colorado and build on our more than 70-year reputation in the field of senior living.”

The community will be built on open land in the back of Grand Vista Circle off of West Fillmore Street.

It will offer assisted living and memory care as well as a variety of services and amenities, including fine dining, gardens and walking trails, a fitness center, heated pool, coffee shop and a bistro.

“We’re excited to begin taking risk-free deposits for those who want to ensure priority selection of apartment styles and locations and the lowest prices we’ll offer,” Shogren said. “Our Unique Health Care Benefit means independent seniors will have access to quality assisted living and memory care at a predictable monthly rate, if they need it.”

The release did not include an estimated cost for the project.

PMMA is a faith-based organization with 17 affiliated senior living communities and two hospices in Missouri and Kansas. It was started in 1949 and serves more than 2,500 senior residents.