Business Briefs and Kudos

Business Briefs

Liebert joins national BBB board

Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, has been elected to the National BBB board. His position began this month. He will attend the first Council of Better Business Bureaus meeting of 2019 starting at the end of January.

According to BBB.org, “The Council of Better Business Bureaus (CBBB) is the network hub for BBBs in the US, Canada and Mexico. Like BBBs, CBBB is dedicated to fostering honest and responsive relationships between businesses and consumers — instilling consumer confidence and advancing a trustworthy marketplace for all.”

The Council of Better Business Bureaus is located in Arlington, Va. It is an umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in North America. As the newest council member, Liebert will help direct national and international programs on dispute resolution, advertising review and industry self-regulation.

Denver Commercial sells Shops at Academy Point for $1.6 million

Denver Commercial sold the Shops at Academy Point in Colorado Springs last month for $1.6 million. The transaction closed Dec. 26. Located along North Academy Boulevard, the Shops at Academy Point is a four-unit retail strip center with diverse tenants. The center was 79 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The team of Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer represented the seller on the transaction, Academy Point LLC. The buyer, Academy Points LLC, was represented by Tom Bevans of Antonoff & Company.

“We received strong interest in the property due to the attractive location and price point.” said Meyer. “We were only on the market for about three weeks before coming to terms the prospective purchaser.”

The Meyer/Matthews team specializes in the sale of retail, office and medical properties throughout the Front Range and single tenant net lease nationwide. Founded in 1987, SVN International, based in Boston, Mass., has more than 1,200 advisers in more than 180 markets around the globe For more information, visit svncolo.com.

DSoft part of $50 billion contract

DSoft Technology, Engineering & Analysis Inc. is participating as a subcontractor to Mediadyne LLC, and JJ Technologies in the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation multiple-award contract vehicle. The contract award is approximately $5 billion, per year, with a value of approximately $50 billion during a 10- year period. As a subcontractor, DSoft Technology, Engineering & Analysis Inc. will team with prime contractors to compete among other companies for task orders under the 10-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts.

Chuy’s opening in Springs

Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is planning to open its first location in the region this spring at 9297 Forest Bluffs View near the corner of Briargate Boulevard and Chapel Hills Drive.

“The culture and tight-knit feel of the Colorado Springs community was a big draw. Similar to Chuy’s original roots in Austin, Colorado Springs is a big city with a small-town feel that we feel is the perfect fit for us,” said local owner and operator Joanna Hicks in a news release. For more information, visit chuys.com or or Facebook.com/ChuysColoradoSprings.

Kudos

RE/MAX’s Courson a specialist

Eve Courson with RE/MAX Properties Inc. has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the Seniors Real Estate Specialist Council of the National Association of Realtors.

Courson joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older.

SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world’s largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. The National Association of Realtors, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.1 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Live Dream Colorado donates to Falcon Elementary School

Lauren D. Collier and Rob Hoben of real estate firm Live Dream Colorado delivered a $250 check this month on behalf of Live Dream Colorado in the names of Kirin and Frank Kinder to Julie Platt and her second grade classroom at Falcon Elementary School of Technology. Platt and her students, in conjunction with the school, decided to allocate the funds to purchase new books for the school’s library.

Collier and Hoben operate the Colorado Springs Teacher Program to support educators in Colorado Springs. When any teacher at any school in Colorado buys or sells a house with Collier and Hoben, the social impact real estate company donates $250 to the teacher’s school. Kirin Kinder is a teacher at Falcon Elementary School of Technology.