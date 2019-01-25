Passenger traffic at COS down in December but up for the year

Passenger traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport in 2018 topped 2017 traffic by 3 percent, according to a release from the airport.

At the end of December 2018, 1,725,947 passengers had traveled through COS. Although monthly traffic in December decreased 12.8 percent when compared with last year, year-to-date enplanements show overall sustained growth.

The four carriers at COS enplaned a total of 62,252 passengers in December and have filled 8.8 percent more seats year-to-date when compared with 2017.

Passengers filled an average of 86.2 percent of all seats offered from the airport in December, with each carrier achieving a load factor between 85 and 91 percent in the month.

According to the airport’s release, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines enplanements were down for the month because of a decrease in flights to several destinations, including Los Angeles and Orlando.

United Airlines rose 3 percent as the airline increased flights to Denver and Los Angeles.

Several carriers planned to add flights later this year, the airport announced.

Frontier will add seasonal service to Atlanta, Minneapolis/St Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C. for summer 2019, in addition to Frontier’s year-round service to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Phoenix. Tickets are available for purchase; flight service begins April 30 and May 1.

In anticipation of strong demand, Delta Air Lines and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines will add a third daily flight to Salt Lake City in the summer of 2019. Service on this additional flight will begin June 8.

COS currently serves 10 nonstop destinations on four airlines, with additional seasonal routes starting at the end of April.