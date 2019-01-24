Pikes Peak Community College students to provide free tax preparation

Pikes Peak Community College is partnering with Denver-based Piton Foundation this tax season “to help hard-working families become more financially secure by providing free tax preparation services through the Tax Help Colorado program,” according to a news release issued by the college. Beginning Feb. 2, IRS-certified accounting students will prepare and file tax returns free of charge for individuals with annual household incomes of $55,000 or less.

This free service will be offered at PPCC’s Centennial Campus, 2nd floor Rotunda every Saturday from 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Feb. 2 through March 23. Tax preparation will be done by appointment only, which can be made by calling 719-502-4TAX (4829) or by emailing TaxHelpCO@PPCC.edu. Clients should bring social security cards or ITINs, photo ID and tax documents.

A list of all the Tax Help Colorado sites, as well as the locations of other free tax assistance sites in Colorado, is available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting GetAheadColorado.org.

Last year, 23 PPCC accounting students and community volunteers spent more than 1,065 hours helping 400 taxpayers file their tax returns. This saved an average of approximately $250 per taxpayer that might have been spent on tax preparation costs to a paid preparer.

“In addition to cost savings, our students’ and volunteers’ knowledge of the Earned Income Credit and other relevant tax laws allowed our clients to receive over $1 million in federal and state refunds, having an estimated total economic impact to the region of $1.1 million. We have the Piton Foundation to thank for providing excellent training materials for their success,” said Melissa Allen, PPCC accounting and finance department chairwoman, in the release.

In total, Tax Help Colorado volunteers prepared taxes for nearly 7,650 taxpayers who received more than $12.65 million in refunds; and saved taxpayers $1.5 million in tax preparation fees, according to PPCC.