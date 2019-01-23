The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum broke previous annual attendance records, welcoming 112,383 visitors in 2018. The achievement marked a 26 percent increase in visitors compared to 2017.

“The significant attendance increase can be attributed to CSPM’s continued commitment to offer new and engaging exhibits, programs, and events that appeal to a wide variety of demographics,” stated a news release issued by the museum. “In November of 2018, CSPM celebrated its 100,000th visitor, Wade Prather, and awarded him a certificate for a personal Director’s Tour that took Wade and seven of his chosen guests behind the scenes of the museum.”

Museum Director Matt Mayberry said in the release that the record-breaking attendance “is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the CSPM staff, volunteers, and board members, in addition to their efforts to ensure that local history plays a meaningful role in our community. Our strategic plan and Vision 2023 imagines a museum that is brimming with energy, excitement, and activity. Now, half-way through this ten-year plan, we are thrilled to see that vision becoming a reality.”

CSPM presented several new exhibitions and programs in 2018, including The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates, a traveling exhibit, a traveling exhibit from the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics. The exhibition told the story of Vietnam-era POW/MIA wives who advocated on behalf of their husbands and brought attention to the POW/MIA cause. CSPM was the first museum to showcase the exhibit, which ended Dec. 30.

The museum will celebrate Black History Month next month with numerous programs for adults and children to explore the history and legacy of service and civil rights in the Pikes Peak region. The Museum is partnering with the NAACP Colorado Springs Branch, Colorado Humanities and Pikes Peak Community College for a 2019 Black History Month Program series. Scheduled events include:

1 – Kick-off to Black History Month with Pikes Peak Community College

22 – Black History Live Tour: Maya Angelou with Colorado Humanities

22 – CSPM’s new addition to the Story of Us exhibit “S = Sankofa”

20 & 23 – Children’s History Hour: Charles Collins and the Horse Parade

Throughout February – Black History Tours

Programs and community events are scheduled for the remainder of the year, including Pikes Peak Regional Lecture Series, Food Truck Tuesdays, the Colorado Farm & Art Market and Colorado Grown Festival. For information about upcoming programs and exhibit openings, visit cspm.org, call 719-385-5990 or follow CSPM on Facebook @cspioneersmuseum, Twitter @cosmuseum and Instagram @cspioneersmuseum.