New campaign promotes shopping, dining in Manitou Springs

The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development has launched a promotion to reward locals and visitors for spending money in Manitou Spring.

“Based on the success of the Ski Monarch Campaign that runs until March 15th, the Shop Manitou campaign runs throughout 2019,” according to a news release issued by the chamber. “For every $75 spent on food, gas, and retail items in Manitou Springs, you may redeem your 2019 receipts at the Chamber of Commerce to receive tote bags, ball caps, pint glasses, and discounts on signature local events.”

Leslie Lewis, chamber of commerce executive director, said in the release that the promotion “is a small way for the Chamber to support local businesses and thank those who are investing in our community. Not to mention, prizes are fun.”

The promotion begins at the $75 level and increases in $75 increments. The Chamber of Commerce office is located at 354 Manitou Ave. and it is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends.

For more information on the Shop Manitou promotion, contact the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau and Office of Economic Development at 719- 685-5089 or email jenna@manitouchamber.com.