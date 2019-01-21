Business Briefs and Kudos

Business Briefs

Colorado Springs Health Foundation elects board officers

The Colorado Springs Health Foundation has elected its new board officers: Chairwoman Debbie Chandler, Secretary Kathy Boe and Treasurer R. Thayer Tutt, Jr.

Other trustees include Martha Barton, Lynette Crow-Iverson, David Lord, Jon Medved, Mia Ramirez and BJ Scott.

Chandler, currently CEO of Matthews-Vu Medical Group, is an experienced health care executive and active community volunteer. She recently completed the National Association of Corporate Directors fellowship program.

During 2018, Colorado Springs Health Foundation awarded 69 grants totaling more than $6.78 million (many were multiyear awards) to El Paso and Teller county organizations and collaborative efforts. These grants focused on improving access to care, preventing suicide and cultivating healthy environments.

Peak Vista To open health center

Peak Vista Community Health Centers is opening a new health center at 1815 Jet Wing Drive at the site formerly occupied by Altierus Career College.

Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing will open its doors mid-February and “is the result of the increased demand and need for integrated health services in Southeast Colorado Springs,” according to a Peak Vista news release. “Over the next nine months, remodeling of the building will take place to support six medical providers, two dental providers, two behavioral health providers, enrollment services and clinical teams.”

To learn more about Peak Vista, visit peakvista.org or call 719-632-5700.

Discover Goodwill announces incoming board officers, directors

Discover Goodwill announced its 2019 governing board of directors and foundation board of directors. Banking executive Phil DeVries begins his term as governing board chairman; Grace Harrison, general manager of Keirnes Companies, was elected as the board’s first vice chairwoman.

Mark Perrault, wealth management adviser for Northwestern Mutual, will serve as Discover Goodwill’s foundation board chairman; Tom Neill, retired Fiserv executive, begins a one-year term as the foundation board’s vice chairman.

Additionally, Discover Goodwill welcomes Jeanne Barta, owner of Jeanne B’s Boutique, as a newly elected member of its 2019 foundation board.

EarthWise Pet hosts grand opening

EarthWise Pet, an all-natural and holistic pet supply store, will host a grand opening at its newest Colorado Springs location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 115.

El Paso County residents and their pets are invited to take advantage of discounts and giveaways, learn from vendors and adopt new animals from All Breed Rescue & Training, which will be on-site with several adoptable pets.

EarthWise Pet features more than 20 all-natural products, home delivery, basic obedience training and self-grooming stations. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Visit earthwisepet.com/coloradosprings-northgate or call 719-93-POOCH for more information.