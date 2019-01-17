The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center will host the Minority Business Enterprise & Diversity Summit, Part 2: Winning Through Inclusion on Jan. 29 at The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.

The event is intended to help small businesses be innovative and creative when it comes to maintaining diversity in order to remain competitive on the regional and global stages.

The summit will enable businesses to explore tools and resources for building diverse businesses and to share their knowledge about diversity and inclusion.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a networking social from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have another networking opportunity after checking in at 11:30 a.m.

At noon, Chris Martinez, executive director of HCC, will present the lunch keynote address, Disparity Study Results and Impact.

- Advertisement -

Breakout sessions will be featured during the remainder of the afternoon. These include:

Creating and advancing social responsibility in your business, led by Anthony Perez, president of Success is a Language

Minority Business Council 2019 focus areas, presented by Rosy Aburto McDonough, director of the Minority Business Office of Colorado

Diversity and inclusion at DIA, led by Ruth Rodriguez of the Denver Commerce Hub

Minority Business Office small business certifications, presented by McDonough, and

International trade opportunities, presented by Sandi Moilanen, vice president of operations, World Trade Center Denver

The first minority and small business enterprise diversity summit was sponsored by the Hispanic Business Council in March 2018. At that meeting, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and UCCS Economic Forum Director Tatiana Bailey discussed the economic impacts of small- and minority-owned businesses.

According to figures from the U.S. Census, minority-owned businesses in El Paso County increased substantially from 2009-2012. Hispanic business grew 55.9 percent, Asian businesses by 20.4 percent, black businesses by 3.1 percent, American Indian businesses by 45.6 percent and women-owned businesses by 10.9 percent.

Cost to attend the second summit is $25. To register, visit pikespeaksbdc.org.

Exhibitors may obtain space at the summit for $200. Registration is due by 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28.