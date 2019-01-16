Ent Credit Union is planning to move its headquarters into a new, 300,000-square-foot facility it is developing near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway.

The new facility, scheduled to open in 2021, will be built on some 20 acres at The Campus at Foothills Farm, a La Plata Communities development. The headquarters will support the growth of Ent’s back-office staff from about 500 current employees to 1,100 over the next seven to 10 years.

That doesn’t take into account employees at Ent’s service centers, Victoria Selfridge, vice president, corporate communications, said Wednesday.

The facility will house operations including Ent’s call center, consumer and mortgage lending, information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, member experience, and administration and executive teams.

Ent’s back-office operations currently are located in 125,000 square feet of space in three buildings off I-25 and Woodmen Road. The credit union will be selling the buildings it owns at 7250 and 7350 Campus Drive off Woodmen Road and I-25, Selfridge said. The credit union leases another building at 7450 Campus Drive.

“We are looking for potential buyers [and will be selling those buildings] once the new facility is open and we have vacated these buildings,” Selfridge said.

- Advertisement -

Ent’s new headquarters project is a collaborative effort between the credit union and land developer La Plata Communities; development manager, Aliso Viejo, Cal.-based Shea Properties; general contractor GE Johnson Construction Co.; core and shell architect, Denver-based Davis Partnership Architects; and interior design architect, Denver-based Acquilano.

Selfridge said design renderings and amenity information are expected in March.

Development of a new headquarters is part of Ent’s long-term strategy to provide exceptional service to its members and employees as the credit union continues to experience strong membership and asset growth, according to an Ent press release.

In 2018, Ent’s membership grew by 11.4 percent, with the credit union now serving more than 336,000 members throughout Colorado.

“I think 2018 was exceptional,” Selfridge said. “Usually we would be averaging 7 to 8 percent membership growth year over year.”

The credit union added six new service center locations along the Front Range in 2018, including the Promenade location near The Outlets at Castle Rock and the newest location inside the Park Meadows Mall.

In October, the Colorado Division of Financial Services approved the addition of six counties to the credit union’s field of membership. The newly approved counties include Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Elbert, Larimer and Weld Counties, where the credit union has about 16,000 members.

Selfridge said there are no new services centers on the drawing boards in those counties yet, “but we are rapidly developing plans.”

Two new service centers are poised to open on Feb. 1 in the Parker area, Selfridge said. In addition, work is continuing on a new hub location at West Colorado Avenue and 30th Street in Colorado Springs. Selfridge said the credit union is going through the platting process for that building and that the existing structures on the property have been demolished.

“Although we have more than 30 service centers located along the Front Range, Colorado Springs has been the home of Ent’s headquarters for more than 60 years,” said Ent’s CEO, Chad Graves. “Maintaining our credit union’s headquarters in Colorado Springs is an investment in the long-term economic health and vitality of the city that we’re proud to call home.”

Plans to break ground on the development are slated for mid-2019.

“We are excited that Ent is expanding its headquarters in Colorado Springs,” said Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “This investment is essential to support their statewide growth, and these high-quality jobs contribute to our region’s economic vitality.

“The Chamber & EDC recognizes the extensive work that goes into a location decision like this and have been happy to assist in this process. Ent has been a strong corporate citizen for more than 50 years, and we’re pleased this will continue long into the future.”