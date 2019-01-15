The Colorado Institute for Social Impact (CI4SI) has opened its online nominations for its third annual PRISM Awards. The event is a community celebration of social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs, and will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

“Social impact is the outcome of a mission-driven business or a business with a higher purpose that uses the powerful economic engine of capitalism for good, not merely for gain,” according to a news release issued by CI4SI. “Referred to as the fourth sector, social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs are changing the way business is done.”

Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of CI4SI said in the release that the organization’s mission is to create awareness of the fourth sector and to celebrate social impact businesses and social entrepreneurs who are creating impact in the state.

“We are asking all Coloradans to nominate a social impact business or social entrepreneur that is impacting their community through the use of this innovative business model,” he said.

Each year, the PRISM Awards event theme highlights a Social Impact industry. As the awards open statewide for the first time in 2019, outdoor recreation was chosen as this year’s theme.

Nominations for the PRISM Awards are currently being accepted and must be submitted online no later than Feb. 4. Judging of the awards will be separated by region including Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado and Western Colorado. For more information on award criteria and to submit your nominations, go to CI4SI.org. Award categories include:

- Advertisement -

Social Impact Business of the Year

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Social Impact Startup of the Year

The 2019 PRISM Awards is co-presented by CI4SI and Vectra Bank.

Winners of last year’s PRISM Awards were:

• Social Impact Business of the Year: Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore

• Social Impact Startup of the Year: Pedal Station by Kids on Bikes

• Social Entrepreneur of the Year: Lindsey Litton of MilHousing Network

Tickets to the awards ceremony are $25. Register at CI4SI.