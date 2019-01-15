The Sangre de Cristo Arts Center and Buell Children’s Museum join a growing list of businesses in southern Colorado to offer furloughed federal employees deals. The arts center is waiving admission to the museum for a furloughed government employee and one guest through Jan. 31.

“The Arts Center and Children’s Museum offer such a great experience, and we believe in being accessible when people need it,” said Alyssa Praga, director of marketing and development for the arts center. “We felt that offering free admission to this group, who might need a place to go and might not have a paycheck to help cover the expense, fits with that mission.”

Visitors must present a valid federal I.D. badge at time of entry.

“Page Turners: Lost in Literature” is the newest exhibit at the Buell Children’s Museum, with projects inspired by some of the most famous children’s books and genres — including fairy tales, Dr. Seuss stories, Alice in Wonderland, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Harry Potter and more.

On display in the galleries is the 4th Annual Pikes Peak Pastel Society’s exhibition, “The Color of Light,” featuring original pastel paintings from Pikes Peak Pastel Society members and pastel artists nationally.

Regular admission prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children, seniors 65+ and military.

Hours of operation are:

Buell Children’s Museum: Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Helen T. White Galleries: Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.