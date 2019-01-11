A Cut Above Property Management Inc. acquires Advanced Realty Concepts

Could your business handle doubling its customer base overnight and thrive? This is what A Cut Above Property Management Inc. did when it acquired Advanced Realty Concepts in 2018.

A Cut Above Property Management’s owner, Misty Berger, has been a licensed broker since 1983. She began her career as a resident manager of an apartment community for a local real estate company. Misty then became an employing broker within a few years. She managed a company with a portfolio of more than 500 properties, leading her to start her own company in 2011.

Misty brings her expertise in property management accounting and her hands-on approach to managing properties to her role as owner of A Cut Above Property Management.

When asked how she plans on handling this growth and more she had this to say.

“We have lengthy experience tied to the company,” she said. “Basically, our take is full-service management with an emphasis on communication.”

Often when property management companies take on a client, Misty said, the client signs all responsibilities over to the management company.

“It’s like the management company says, ‘Don’t call me, I’ll call you. I take care of everything and make the decisions and send you a check.’”

A Cut Above Property Management operates differently, Misty said.

“With us, the owners are involved in the decisions made for their properties,” she said. “That’s all based on customer service and communication. Our niche is a little different.”

Today, A Cut Above Property Management, a residential property management company, offers services such as 24-hour emergency response, monthly accounting, property advertising and evaluation, tenant screening, lease monitoring and enforcement, and eviction services (to name a few) to its clients in the Pikes Peak region. In addition to its work in Colorado Springs, A Cut Above Property Management also serves clients in Green Mountain Falls, Monument, Calhan and Fountain. The company will manage residential properties from single-family homes to residences with up to about six units. A Cut Above Property Management does not manage large, multi-unit complexes.

Since the acquisition, Misty said her management company now handles the sales of properties for clients, a service that was not offered before. She also gained four additional staff members after acquiring Advanced Realty Concepts last year, growing her total staff to eight.

A Cut Above is also very active in the local chapter of the National Association of Residential Property Managers and said continuing education is vital component to her company’s success.

Misty’s advice when look for a property manager?

“You want someone with experience, someone who continues their education,” she said. “You also want to look for someone with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, which we have. And you want a company that has involvement in their industry. Those set us apart from other companies.”

Moving forward, Misty said she has plans for small growth, but the bulk of her focus will be on providing quality management services to the clients A Cut Above Property Management already calls its own.

For more information, contact A Cut Above Property Management at 719-574-5000 or visit online at acutabovemanagement.com.