Jacob Pruitt elected Chamber & EDC board chair

Jacob Pruitt, vice president and general manager for T. Rowe Price’s Colorado Springs site, has been elected the 2019 chair of the Chamber & EDC’s Board of Directors. He is the first African-American to hold this position.

The Chamber announced Pruitt’s election, along with new members of the board, in a news release this morning.

“I’m honored and excited to serve in this leadership role and engage in Colorado Springs’ business and economic development,” Pruitt said in the release. “Our region has earned numerous accolades and experienced great national recognition, while continuing efforts to invest in smart infrastructure and focusing on diversifying our key industries. These initiatives are all critical to achieving economic prosperity and I’m proud to be a part of the planning and execution of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s strategic plan.”

Pruitt is a graduate of Tennessee State University and Stanford University Business School Executive Management Program, according to the release, and is a series 6, 7, 24, 26, and 63 registered representative. He is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

As general manager, Pruitt is responsible for executing T. Rowe Price’s local strategy, including brand awareness, growth strategy, corporate sponsorships, grant administration, facilities management and local government relations for the 1,000 employees in the state of Colorado.

Incoming Board of Directors members include:

Board of Directors

Andrea Barker, Principal/Business Development, HB&A Architecture and Planning

Trinity Bradley-Anderson, Managing Partner, Stockman Kast Ryan + Co., LLP

Michael Juran, CEO, Altia

Tony Przybyslawki, Vice President, Air Force & Space Programs, Global Sales & Marketing, Defense, Space & Security, The Boeing Company

Tim Seibert, Vice President, Nor’Wood Development Group

Ex-Officios

Jenna Bridgewater, DC, Chair, Colorado Springs Rising Professionals

Kristen Christy, Chair, Military Affairs Council Chair

Phill Emmert, Executive Director, Colorado Springs Auto Dealers Association

For the complete list of the Chamber & EDC Board of Directors, visit cscedc.com.