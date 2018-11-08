Vance Brown recognized as Chamber & EDC’s Business Citizen of the Year

Vance Brown, CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center and chairman and co-founder of Cherwell Software, was recognized as the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s 2018 Business Citizen of the Year at the organization’s Annual Gala this month at The Broadmoor International Center.

The award recognizes a business individual who contributes to the economic growth and prosperity of the Colorado Springs area, is active in civic participation, and demonstrates a willingness to assist in business and community initiatives, among other factors, according to a news release issued by the Chamber & EDC.

“Vance is dynamic leader who cares deeply for Colorado Springs, and his contributions and commitment to our community have made a significant and positive difference in our business and entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper said in the release.

Brown raised $222 million for Cherwell, the largest venture capital investment in Colorado Springs’ history.

“Cherwell and the National Cybersecurity Center can operate anywhere in the world, but Vance’s belief in Colorado Springs has kept them here, along with its ever-growing number of high-quality employees – all of which provides invaluable career and wealth generating opportunities for our citizens,” Steve Schuck, president and CEO of Schuck Communities, said in the release.

Prior to Cherwell, Brown was president and CEO of GoldMine Software. He co-founded The Classical Academy, the largest K-12 public charter school in Colorado. Most recently, he is co-founded Exponential Impact, a Colorado Springs nonprofit technology accelerator. He volunteers his time with multiple charitable organizations and is an Honorary Commander for the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Three businesses were also recognized for excellence at the gala.

Company of the Year: The Broadmoor

Opening its doors in 1918, The Broadmoor has hosted presidents, celebrities and foreign dignitaries while remaining a favorite spot for locals. For 100 years, The Broadmoor has played a valuable role in placing Colorado Springs on the map internationally, while working together with local leaders to create valuable community partnerships.

New Business of the Year: Formstack

Formstack started with one person trying to provide a simple solution. Today, it offers data management solutions that help 500,000 users in 112 countries collect information through various types of online forms, automated workflows, seamless data routing and cross-platform connectivity. Formstack chose downtown Colorado Springs for its new location at a time of sustained growth for the company — which includes plans to add 55 jobs, according to the release. In addition to posting another year of year-over-year employee growth in 2017, Formstack acquired Salesforce’s form builder and was recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. on the Inc. 5000 list.

Community Investment of the Year: SAP America

In 2016, international software giant SAP America Inc. chose Colorado Springs as the location for two new tier-3 redundant enterprise data centers. Since then, SAP America, Inc. has invested nearly $129 million to develop its two Colorado Springs locations.

Also presented was the Military Affairs Award of Excellence to Col. Denny Cripps, U.S. Army, Retired. Cripps, a graduate from Western Michigan University, served in many roles across the globe and ultimately ended up at Fort Carson where he commanded an aviation brigade and served as division chief of staff and division deputy commander for support before retiring as colonel in 1998. He has served on a variety of nonprofit boards, including chairman of the Chamber & EDC’s Military Affairs Council.