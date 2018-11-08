More than 40 local, women-owned businesses will be showcased Saturday during a pop-up market event in downtown Colorado Springs.

The six-hour Womxn of The Future: Fall Pop-Up Market starts at 2 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

The event is a celebration of the area’s diverse community of women business owners, said Stephanie Yu, owner of Wilder Bag Co.

The term “womxn” has become commonly used as a way to signal gender fluidity and inclusiveness.

Yu came up with the idea for the event with Jenny Bazzetta Price, the owner of Bonbon Bombardier, after meeting her in March, she said.

“Our parting words from our first conversation were, ‘We should host an all women business owned/hand crafted/local market,’” Yu said via email. “[We] wanted a pop-up market geared towards womxn who are marginalized as well as those who are a staple business in town. We wanted everyone to learn from each other and to see womxn in leadership roles. It’s meant to be a day where artists can test out their products on the Colorado Springs community to see what sticks and what doesn’t.”

- Advertisement -

Products available for purchase at the event will include:

Vintage clothing

Sustainable household products (bulk available as well)

Body products

Locally made regional food

Handmade and organic candies

Services such as piano instructors, graphic designers, photographers, event planners, massage therapy, spiritual coaching, etc.

Hand crafted items (ceramics, hand stitched art, woven tapestries, zines, comics, illustrations, prints, and photography)

Kombucha, gelato, micro greens

The event provides a platform for small businesses to grow their ideas and to get customer feedback, Yu said.

“I am thankful that Colorado Springs has been so receptive to our efforts to highlight womxn owned businesses,” Yu said in the email. “I hope that people continue to see the value in it and continue to come out and support!”

Go to womxnofthefuture.com for a list of all the women-owned businesses participating in the event.

Note: Learn about two new downtown pop-up shops open this holiday season as part of the 2018 Downtown Holiday Pop-Shop program, in the Nov. 9 edition of the Business Journal.