Colorado Springs has dropped a ranking in WalletHub’s latest study of best places for military veterans to live.

The Olympic City is now ranked third-best for vets among the 100 largest cities in the U.S., according to the finance website’s 2018’s Best & Worst Places for Veterans to Live study.

Rankings were based on 18 metrics, including the amount of military skill-related jobs, housing affordability and the proximity to Veterans Administration health care facilities.

The No. 1 city for veterans remained Austin, Texas with Scottsdale, Arizona a close second, followed by Colorado Springs.

Denver ranked No. 27 for the second year in a row, while Aurora came in at No. 50.

In the “veteran population” category, Colorado Springs ranked No. 1. The city was fifth for median veteran income, which was adjusted for cost of living, according to the study.

Other rankings for the Springs:

No. 48 – Housing affordability

No. 28 – Homeless veterans per veteran population

No. 38 – Percentage of veterans in poverty

There are more than 19.6 million veterans living in the U.S., according to the VA.

Here are the top 10 cities for veterans:

Austin, TX Scottsdale, AZ Colorado Springs, CO Raleigh, NC Gilbert, AZ Plano, TX Virginia Beach, VA Irvine, CA Tampa, FL Orlando, FL

Go to wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-cities-for-veterans/8156/ for more information on the annual findings.

In September, the Military Times ranked the Springs No. 1 in its the Best Place for Veterans 2019 findings, which evaluated 599 U.S. cities.

The military publication’s rankings were based on three categories, including veteran and military culture and services, economic indicators and livability factors.

It was the Springs third straight appearance in the publication’s top three places for veterans.