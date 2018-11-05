Midterms: Voting locations, provisional ballots and more

It’s too late to mail in ballots, but ballot drop-off locations are open — and today is the last day for Colorado employees to provide notice that they’ll need paid time off to vote in tomorrow’s midterm elections.

While there is no federal law that directs employers to offer time off for voting, Colorado’s voting leave laws require employers to give employees up to two hours of paid leave to vote, if:

1) the employee does not have at least three hours available to vote after the opening or before the closing of polls, during which they’re not required to be on the job; and

2) the employee requests voting leave at least one day before election day.

The employer may specify the hours an employee may take off to vote, but the employee can request that the time falls at the beginning or the end of their work shift.

Voters can verify their registration status at the Colorado Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/olvr/findVoterReg.xhtml

According to the Secretary of State’s office, any voter whose eligibility to vote is not immediately established on Election Day can request and complete a provisional ballot.

- Advertisement -

“Provisional voting ensures that every qualified and registered voter has the opportunity to vote a ballot that will be counted on Election Day,” the Secretary of State’s website says.

“Provisional ballots ensure that no voter is turned away from the polls.”

Ballots can still be deposited at drop-off locations around El Paso County. To find your nearest drop-off or voting location, visit https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/VIP.html