Dunkin’s first next generation concept store will open in Colorado Springs today at 1609 S. Nevada Ave., just across the road from the new Chick-fil-A, Five Guys and Zoes Kitchen restaurants in the South Nevada Avenue Urban Renewal District.

Announcing the opening in a news release, Dunkin’ described it as the company’s “newest store of the future … featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies to make running on Dunkin’ faster and more convenient than ever before.”

The new 1,800-square-foot Springs location is one of the 60-plus new and remodeled Dunkin’ restaurants that will test variations of the new design this year, according to the release.

The final new store design is expected to be unveiled once the testing is complete. The Colorado Springs store will also feature new “Dunkin’” signage.

The new location will be open 5 a.m.–10 p.m. seven days a week. It will employ about 30 crew members and offer free WiFi.

Jordan Eads of JB Partners CS LLC is Dunkin’s franchisee for the restaurant and currently operates seven Dunkin’ restaurants within Colorado Springs and 62 throughout the country, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the Colorado Springs community,” Eads said in the release.

The new location is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.