Vectrus wins $60M Guantanamo Bay task order

Vectrus Systems Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colorado Springs-based government services company Vectrus, Inc., was awarded a new $60 million firm-fixed-price task order to provide base operations support services for the U.S. Navy at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Vectrus announced the task order in a Nov. 1 news release. Awarded under the Navy’s Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract II, it includes a base year and two six-month option periods. GCSMAC II provides short notice and temporary facility support services and incidental construction in support of natural disasters, military efforts and humanitarian support for the Department of Defense other customers around the world.

Under the Guantanamo Bay task order, Vectrus will provide base operations support services including family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities, management, electrical, wastewater, water and base support vehicles and equipment, according to the release.

“This is an important win for Vectrus and we look forward to supporting the Navy and its important mission at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station,” said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus, said in the release.

“Importantly, this base operations support services task order builds on our existing IT and engineering work with the Navy, which includes providing a full range of network support services to the U.S. Navy’s afloat force and Electromagnetic Effects Engineering,” he added.

Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs with about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries.