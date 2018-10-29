The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is urging voters to return their ballots before the Nov. 6 deadline.

“It is tremendously helpful for our office when voters return their ballot early,” El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. “We are able to release results more quickly on election night and that benefits everyone anxious to know the outcome of the races.”

Broerman said ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Ballots that are mailed and postmarked before Nov. 6 but do not reach the clerk’s office by the deadline will not be counted.

The clerk’s office is urging voters to use one of the secure drop-off boxes instead of mailing ballots at this late date. Ballots mailed after Oct. 30 may not get to the office in time.

Fifteen ballot drop-off locations currently are open throughout the area, including six that are drive-ups. These locations are within 15 minutes of 98.6 percent of all voters, the clerk’s office stated in a release.

In addition, 13 more Voter Service and Polling Centers will be open Nov. 5 and 6. All 28 sites will be open until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The locations of all drop-off locations can be found on EPCVotes.com.

An interactive map under the 2018 General tab shows the sites and allows voters to type in an address to find the closest location.

Voters who need to get a replacement ballot, update their registration, register to vote, or vote in person may do so at any of the VSPCs.

The 15 VSPCs currently open will have Saturday hours 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Voters who do opt to mail their ballots should make sure they have placed postage of 71 cents on the envelopes. Extra postage is needed because the ballot is longer than usual this year.

All voters should remember to sign the back of their ballot envelopes before returning them.

“Mail ballots give voters time to learn about candidates, questions and issues, decide on their choice, and then vote in the comfort of their home,” Broerman said.

For more election information, visit EPCVotes.com. Voters with questions can contact the Elections Department staff at elections@elpasoco.com or 575-VOTE (8683).