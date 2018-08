Pikes Peak Avenue will reopen to traffic with a single lane in each direction through the intersections of Hancock Avenue and Union Boulevard alongside Memorial Park today at 5 p.m., according to a notice from the city of Colorado Springs.

Hancock Avenue will reopen at the intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue. Traffic approaching these intersections will be controlled by traffic control signs and devices for the safety of road crews and motorists, according to the notice.

Delays are expected.