Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Company, Fat Sully’s set to open

Starting next week, downtown Colorado Springs patrons can treat themselves to one of Denver Biscuit Company’s southern style mile high biscuits.

Denver-based Atomic Provisions announced in a Wednesday press release that owner Drew Shader’s concept of three separate operations — the Denver Biscuit Company, Fat Sully’s and Atomic Cowboy — will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday on South Tejon Street.

“Our goal is to not only operate a unique restaurant and bar venue in Colorado Springs, but also become integrally involved in the Colorado Springs community. We are incorporating many local vendors, charities and partners right out of the gate,” Shader said in the release.

Besides biscuits, the location will offer “giant New York-style pizza” from Fat Sully’s and signature cocktails, craft beer and wine at Atomic Cowboy.

Shader told the Business Journal in July that he wanted the operation to be away from the core of restaurants that already exist on Tejon Street but still in downtown.

“We just thought that South Tejon is an area kind of like these areas in Denver with great bones to them, proximity to downtown, great proximity to neighborhoods and people, but just aren’t developed,” he said. “There are a few other restaurants opening around us now too, so we’ve created a bit of a restaurant pod, which is pretty exciting.”

The trio is located in the former Trolley Building, which has been redeveloped while paying homage to the original design, including incorporating South Side Johnny’s iconic sign to create Fat Sully’s sign.

A new 2,500 square feet rooftop deck, which will offer year-round live music and views of Pikes Peak, was among the biggest enhancements made to the space.

“We like old buildings,” Shader said. “The feel of the space is very important to us. So the fact that there were some old buildings left — not many of them — but a few that were downtown was intriguing and we jumped on them.”

Atomic Provisions also is looking to be active member of the Springs community, according to the release.

A hundred percent of gratuities given to staff during the restaurant’s training days will be donated to Colorado Springs-based Angels of America’s Fallen.

“Finding local partners has always been vitally important to us,” Shader said. “Thus far, Atomic has partnered with Loyal Coffee, Red Leg Brewing, Bristol Brewing, Lee Spirits Gin, Schmidt Apiaries Honey and will be growing the list of local support as we move forward.”

One dollar of every Red Leg Brewing beer sold will be donated to Angels of America’s Fallen. Adopted charities will rotate throughout the year.

Atomic Provisions will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday. Fat Sully’s pizza will be available at a walk-up window until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Denver Biscuit Company operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends. Drinks are available at Atomic Cowboy during all operating hours.