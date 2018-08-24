6035 Lifestyle: Letter from the Publisher

Being healthy isn’t a fad or a trend — it’s a lifestyle.

And in Colorado Springs, companies are working to make sure they have a healthy workforce, understanding that it’s the best way to increase productivity and reduce costs.

We at the Business Journal celebrate health and wellness with our business community. We are proud to honor companies who are going the extra mile to engage their workforce in ways that create a healthier region.

We recognize local companies in the extra-small, small, large and extra-large categories and four Health Heroes who inspire others with their progress toward peak health. We also honor a local executive who emulates our 6035 lifestyle and encourages his employees to do the same.

The criteria used to select our healthiest companies were:

• Company health and wellness program;

• Benefits offered to employees;

• Leadership involvement;

• Health goals;

• Intervention programs offered to employees;

• Culture of wellness at the company;

• Success measured through data collection; and

• Bottom-line savings resulting from health programs.

Congratulations to ALL of our Healthiest Companies. You’ll get to learn more about who they are and what they do in the next few pages. Congratulations not only to the recipients of the 6035 Lifestyle Healthiest Company awards, but to ALL the nominees. Thank you for standing up for health. And lastly, congratulations to all our healthy executives who care about health and live the 6035 lifestyle with passion.

This year, the winners will move on to be considered for the Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s statewide healthy companies awards.

Amy Gillentine Sweet

Publisher and Executive Editor