Diversified Association Management, a homeowners association management company, has a mission to inspire and engage the human spirit to foster a sense of community.

Through a five-month-long wellness challenge, the company aims to do the same for employees.

“We want to encourage our staff members to focus on their own wellness, whether it’s physical or mental,” said Casey Martin, office manager and business development coordinator. “We also want to encourage staff to look at the needs of our community and the importance of volunteering.”

The goal is healthy people in a healthy community.

During the wellness challenge from May through September, employees earn points for activities such as biking to work, 30-minute workouts, weight training, meditation and volunteering.

Monthly incentives for top point scorers include a visit to a day spa, three free days from Hello Fresh and a cooking class for two. The grand prize is a two-night stay at The Broadmoor hotel.

Employees are further encouraged to get and stay fit through Yoga Fridays, offered several times a month at the office, and 5K races throughout the summer.

“The owner of the company, Tracy Martin, is dedicated to planning our five-month wellness challenge,” Casey Martin said. “She plans the office 5Ks, Yoga Fridays, and sends out wellness letters each month with healthy recipes, tips for improving mental health and more.”

During the wellness challenge, a fitness coach visits the office each month to test employees’ body mass index. Several employees have reduced their BMI and are already at their goals.

“It is a great way to hold each other accountable,” said Jennifer Rhodebeck, a community manager.

Volunteer work goes hand in hand with the fitness challenge. The company supports nonprofits such as Care and Share and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Employees are paid for volunteer days.

“This year we teamed up with Care and Share and hosted a food drive called the Hunger Games,” Martin said. “The Hunger Games is a friendly competition among local HOA management companies to raise dollars, collect food, and help spread the word about the unseen hunger and poverty issues that exist in southern Colorado.”

After three weeks, the company exceeded its goals, raising $1,673 and collecting 158 pounds of food, which equated to 13,516 meals.

“All together, we were able to collect enough food and dollars to provide 15,083 meals to families in southern Colorado,” Martin said.