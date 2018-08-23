The Penrose-St. Francis Health Services Board of Directors has unanimously selected the interim Chief Executive Officer to fill the spot long-term.

Brian Erling, M.D., will become one of fewer than 10 physicians in Colorado to lead a hospital, according to a Thursday press release from Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.

“As an accomplished and dynamic leader with experience in both clinical and operational roles, Dr. Erling has served as the Interim CEO for Penrose-St. Francis since March 2018,” the release said. “During this period of transition, he has provided outstanding strategic direction and leadership for the systems’ sustained success while giving emphasis to clinical excellence and the creation of optimal value.”

Erling was appointed interim CEO after longtime CEO Margaret Sabin stepped down March 16.

He believes in “enabling wholeness and changing communities and lives for the better,” according to the release.

“Each day I am driven to advance the level of care received by the patients and communities we serve through listening and continuously learning from our committed caregivers,” Erling said in the release. “The physicians and staff of Penrose-St. Francis have been delivering exceptional whole person care to the Colorado Springs community for more than a century. It is an honor and a privilege to be a steward of this ministry as we position ourselves for the next hundred years.”

Erling received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa; his Medical Doctorate from John Hopkins University in Baltimore; and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado in Denver. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and is board certified through the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

“We are excited to have Dr. Erling as our Chief Executive Officer of Penrose-St. Francis. From the moment he stepped into the interim role, he was engaged with our administrative and clinical teams – always looking forward,” said Steve Self, a Penrose-St Francis Board Chair, in the release. “He has already created a momentum over these past five months that honors our history and our physicians while advancing our services and mission for the benefit of the communities we serve.”