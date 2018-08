Top 5 residential real estate brokerages in Colorado Springs, from CSBJ’s Book of Lists. Ranking for 2016 was by value of 2015 closings in El Paso County. Ranking for 2017 and 2018 was by previous year’s gross sales in El Paso County.

Figures are self-reported, and some ranking criteria changes each year. The List of Lists provides the most up-to-date comparison of listings for 2016, 2017 and 2018.