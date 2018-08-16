Slideshow: South Nevada Avenue set for a new burst of development

This week sees The Equity Group, owned by Mientka, close on the final two of 27 parcels of real property in the area between Cheyenne Road and Ramona Avenue, west of Nevada Avenue. On Aug. 22 Mientka’s group will present its financing plan to the Urban Renewal Authority board, seeking approval for financing of a planned shopping center called Creekwalk. Mientka is holding back most details until the board meeting, but he said Creekwalk will be seven buildings, roughly 60,000 square feet, and will boast six to eight restaurants.