The College of Business Mini-MBA program at UCCS announced the completion of a successful inaugural year as graduates collectively accomplished $2.9 million in achieved and projected impact, more than doubling the requirements of the capstone project, according to a news release issued by the university.

The college is launching its second program cohort starting Sept. 11. Classes will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday for 13 weeks in Colorado Springs. All University of Colorado alumni, and those who have previously enrolled in OPED courses, are eligible for a discount. Additionally, all successful graduates of the UCCS Mini-MBA who choose to pursue a master’s degree in business will not be required to take the Graduate Management Admission Test.

The UCCS Mini-MBA, a non-degree executive education program offered through the UCCS College of Business’ Office of Professional and Executive Development, was created in response to the business community’s demand for high-level business acumen programs, according to the release. Students attended classes once a week for 13 weeks, and then had 75 days to complete the capstone project. Each participant was required to develop a project with a financial impact of at least $75,000 through new revenue streams, cost savings, or a mix of both.

“We are very proud of the UCCS Mini-MBA program achievements,” said Shawna Lippert, director of the Office of Professional and Executive Development. “The real excitement for us is to witness both transformation in our participants and long-term, measurable impact in our community. These professionals learned big-picture business theory and then applied it in big ways. We are looking forward to the second cohort this fall.”

For more information, visit uccs.edu/business/OPED or call Lippert at 719-255-5215.