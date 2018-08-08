Global spending on blockchain solutions is expected to reach $2.1 billion this year, according to market research firm IDC, while postings for blockchain-related jobs have tripled on LinkedIn over the past year.

With interest and investment in blockchain technology booming, the National Cybersecurity Center is offering an interactive class called “Blockchain 102: A deep dive into blockchain and the social implications” on August 23, 5-7 p.m.

According to the NCC’s website, the class will tackle the following questions:

How could blockchain tokens change the way individuals interact with the economy?

How would tokens represent real world assets like stocks, real estate, art and other commodities?

What is a decentralized digital identity? How does a DDI allow individuals to own, control and protect their personal information?

How would a tokenized economy help global communities affected by poverty, trafficking and slavery?

The NCC recommends participants complete the “Beyond Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency and Blockchain for Beginners” class before enrolling in this course.

The course is free for NCC charter members and $95 for other participants.

To register, visit https://members.cyber-center.org/calendar