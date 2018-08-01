USOC teams with city to enhance athlete career opportunities 

The United States Olympic Committee’s Athlete Career and Education program announced a collaboration with the City of Colorado Springs – Olympic City USA “to promote career opportunities for Team USA athletes who live and train in the area,” according to a joint news release issued this week by the USOC and the city.

“With support from the USOC’s Official Career Management Services Sponsor, the Adecco Group, the new initiative pairs athletes with career coaches to identify flexible job opportunities that fit their training needs and facilitate career transitions for retired athletes,” the release said.

National champion and retired Team USA judoka Bobby Lee became the first athlete under the targeted initiative to earn a job with the city. He is employed at Valley Hi Golf Course, one of two municipal golf courses in Colorado Springs.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to contribute to this community and start my professional career,” Lee said in the release. “The support provided by ACE and Olympic City USA has given me the tools to jump start my career and discover new passions outside of my sport.”

ACE, according to the release, “aims to provide current and retired Team USA athletes with career, education and life skills resources to support athletic performance goals and facilitate successful transition to careers post-competition. The program offers athletes a variety of services, including personality assessments, career discovery, resume and cover letter assistance, networking and interview practice, and job search strategies.”

Through ACE, the USOC has provided more than 1,500 U.S. athletes with career and education services across 91 percent of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sports.

“As Olympic City USA, Colorado Springs is proud to work with the USOC’s ACE program to promote municipal employment opportunities to qualified and deserving Team USA athletes like Bobby,” said Mayor John Suthers in the release. “We look forward to hiring more athletes in the future so they can continue to live, train and positively contribute to Colorado Springs. With their innate drive and determination, we know these athletes are the types of professionals we want to retain and engage to keep our city striving to continuously exhibit the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.”

In April, representatives from the city office met with ACE at the USOC Headquarters to discuss career interests and offer suggestions for potential leads in the area. Plans are also underway to host an athlete job shadow week in the fall with several local organizations expected to participate.

For more information, visit TeamUSA.org/ACE.