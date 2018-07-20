The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced this week that F/LIST, a global Austrian-based manufacturer of high-end aircraft interiors, will establish its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations in Colorado Springs.

F/LIST will expand its international operations to Colorado Springs in two phases, the release states.

The first phase has begun, with F/LIST finalizing its lease of a 10,500-square-foot facility at 2340 Executive Circle. The company’s products will be assembled and finished at the new production site. F/LIST is expected to invest $2 million into its new facility and reports it will create 60 jobs in its first five years.

Phase II is planned for the next two to three years and is expected to create 15 additional jobs and mark the formal establishment of the U.S. headquarters.

F/LIST develops and manufactures cabin interiors for business and private jets, and has delivered more than 1,300 interiors for manufacturers such as Bombardier, Embraer and Pilatus, according to the release. Its portfolio work includes cabinets, avionic panels, partitions for cockpits, aft lavatory and baggage bulkhead, hard floorings and more.

“We’re delighted to welcome F/LIST to Colorado Springs and support their global growth,” said Tammy Fields, Chamber & EDC chief economic development officer, in the release. “Strategically, we identified aviation manufacturing as a target industry for our region. F/LIST’s decision to choose Colorado Springs solidifies that focus and further establishes our city as a choice location for the industry.”

Fields said manufacturing continues to be an area of opportunity for Colorado Springs, with attraction and expansion project interests at their peak over the last 15 years.

“We chose Colorado Springs as the location for the headquarters of our U.S. subsidiary due to our proximity to our customers. The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has been extremely helpful and supportive in our efforts to identify and establish the perfect location for our expansion efforts in the United States,” Michael Groiss, chief financial officer for F/LIST, said in the release.

The Chamber & EDC worked with F/LIST for approximately three years, according to the announcement, to help identify an appropriate facility, meet infrastructure needs and secure incentives. In January, the Colorado Economic Development Commission voted to provide F/LIST $706,267 in job-growth tax incentives over eight years.

“Manufacturing represents an important component of the Colorado Springs economy,” the release said. “Businesses are leveraging connections to the region’s Department of Defense agencies, the Colorado Springs Airport and centralized interstate highway access. A growing base of skilled production workers, labor training incentives and low-cost utilities also benefit the region’s strong manufacturing base.”