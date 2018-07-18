The city announced there’s still time for input on its comprehensive plan (PlanCOS) draft with a remaining four open houses hosted by city council and the Planning and Development Department.

PlanCOS is the first comprehensive plan for the city of Colorado Springs since 2001. The plan is primarily being shaped by input from the community.

Two open houses remain this week and each takes place 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 18— District 3 with City Councilor Richard Skorman at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.

Thursday, July 19—District 4 with City Councilor Yolanda Avila at Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Road.

Click here for the full schedule of open houses happening throughout July.

A city-issued news release said the public is invited to “stop by for five minutes or stay for the full two hours.”

The open houses will have displays breaking down each chapter of the comprehensive plan. City staff and steering committee members will also be available to answer questions about the plan, a computer station will allow for immediate feedback from the public, and light refreshments will be served.

Find the full plan here: coloradosprings.gov/plancos.

Or click on a link below to read an individual chapter: