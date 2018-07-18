Griffis/Blessing announced it has been appointed property manager of the 16,122-square-foot Templeton Gap Retail Center for the ownership group Ascent TGap, LLC.

Tri-Pillar Fitness, Serenity Day Spa, Salon 21 and the Men’s Xchange are some of the tenants at the property at 2105-2123 Templeton Gap Road, which is 50 percent occupied, according to a news release from Griffis/Blessing.

The day-to-day operations of the property will be handled by the commercial services team, including Portfolio Manager Kelly Clay, new Management Assistant Kylee Nordeman and Property Accountant Andria Hecker, according to the release.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to manage our fourth property for Westward Properties,” Griffis/Blessing Vice President Doris Wall said in the release.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs with additional offices in Denver, Griffis/Blessing manages more 5.4 million square feet of commercial space and more than 8,100 apartment units located along Colorado’s Front Range and in Reno, NV, according to the release.