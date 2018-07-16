Children’s Hospital Colorado is now recruiting and hiring the first of the 200 new team members it expects to work at its new Colorado Springs hospital, according to a news release issued by Children’s Colorado today.

The first batch of new jobs have been posted to its career site and more will be posted in stages throughout the summer and fall, according to the release.

Scheduled to open in early 2019, the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs will be the first pediatric-only hospital in the region.

The jobs posted today will be a part of the 600-plus positions that will support the new Children’s Hospital, according to the release. They will supplement the existing Children’s Colorado employees currently providing the pediatric expertise at UCHealth’s Memorial Central who will be moving to the new hospital when it opens.

“As construction on the building continues to advance, so do our staffing plans,” Greg Raymond, regional vice president of Children’s Colorado’s southern region, said in the release. “We have a solid foundation of pediatric team members with tremendous skill and history caring for kids in this community; however, but are still many positions we will need to fill to care for even more children in our new facility as we add new services previously unavailable in the community.”

Hiring areas that will be based at the new hospital include radiology, a pediatric-only emergency department, pediatric operating rooms, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units and a pediatric sleep lab.

Children’s Colorado is also seeking candidates for non-clinical roles such as scheduling, billing, reception, volunteer, human resources and facilities, the release states. Additional jobs may be added as staffing plans evolve.

“Children’s Colorado requires a bachelor’s degree for all new nurses,” according to the release. “And a requirement for all positions: you must enjoy working with kids.”

For more information or to apply, visit the Children’s Hospital Colorado website at childrenscolorado.org/careers. Click the “search online for jobs at Children’s Hospital Colorado” link. On the left side of the page, look under “filter by.” Under “location” select “Colorado Springs.” Then under “department” select any position that has “COS” as the first part of its name.

Most of the Children’s Colorado team members currently providing the pediatric expertise at Memorial Central will be moving to the new hospital. To apply for any open Children’s Colorado positions currently located at Memorial, applicants can follow the directions listed above, and select a department that has “Mem Central Peds” as the first three words of its department.