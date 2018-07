Parades to cause temporary downtown road closures

The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade and the PrideFest Parade — Tuesday, July 10 and Sunday, July 15, respectively — will cause temporary disruptions to normal traffic patterns in downtown Colorado Springs, according to a news release issued by the city.

Tuesday, July 10: Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade (Event begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Closures from 2-8 p.m.

Tejon St, from Cache la Poudre Street to St. Vrain Street

Cache la Poudre Street, from Mesa to Tejon Street

Dale Street, from Mesa Road to Nevada Avenue

Monument Street, from Mesa Road to Nevada Avenue

Willamette Avenue from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

St. Vrain Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Boulder Street from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Platte Avenue from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Bijou Street from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Kiowa Street from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Pikes Peak Avenue from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Colorado Avenue from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Vermijo Avenue from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Closures from 5-9:30 p.m.

Tejon Street from Street Vrain Street to Costilla Street

Event website: pikespeakorbust.org

Sunday, July 15: PrideFest Parade (Event begins at 11 a.m.)

Closures from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tejon Street, from Cimarron Street to Vermijo Avenue

Costilla Street, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Cimino Drive (all)

Closures from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tejon Street, from Vermijo Avenue to Pikes Peak Avenue

Vermijo Avenue, from Cascade Avenue to Nevada Avenue

Colorado Avenue, from Nevada Avenue to Walnut Street

Cascade Avenue, from Pikes Peak Avenue to Vermijo Avenue

Event website: cospridefest.com