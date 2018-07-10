The BBB of Southern Colorado is hosting a free event offering information about the benefits of BBB accreditation.

“The business community is growing rapidly here in Colorado Springs and businesses need resources and support to grow their businesses,” said Gina Sacripanti, vice president of marketing and public relations for BBB of Southern Colorado, in an email. “BBB provides the business community with standards and training that help owners position their companies to run ethically.”

The BBB Basics event is scheduled for July 18 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the organization’s downtown office, 25 N. Wahsatch Ave.

“In BBB Basics, attendees will learn about BBB Accreditation and BBB’s Standards of Trust,” Sacripanti said. “BBB Basics informs business people about the programs, education and services BBB of Southern Colorado offers including our Age-Friendly Business Certification, Dispute Resolution services as well as BBB Business Profile Pages, business reviews, marketing resources, and online advertising opportunities available on the BBB website.”

Sacripanti says both established business owners and entrepreneurs stand to benefit from attending the event.

“Transparency and trust are more important than ever as more and more consumers look for this within businesses and expect it from CEOs,” she said. “Even if a business has been BBB Accredited for years, our staff can educate them about new programs and services, advertising opportunities and networking events that BBB of Southern Colorado offers.”

Educating non-accredited business people as well as consumers about the programs and services BBB provides will help advance marketplace trust, Sacripanti said.

“When there is trust between businesses and consumers, our local economy prospers,” she said.

BBB staff will provide a presentation about member benefits at the event in addition to account managers answering questions and assisting attendees with setting up their BBB Business Profiles.

“This workshop helps business people learn how to grow their business,” Sacripanti said. “Attendees will learn about how they can take full advantage of marketing their business using the Accredited Business Seal and related [search engine optimization] impact in search results, generating new business leads through BBB Request a Quote and using their Business Intelligence Report to see their BBB Business Profile Page analytics.”

BBB of Southern Colorado has helped consumers find businesses, brands and charities they can trust since 1980.

“BBB of Southern Colorado sets standards for marketplace trust — to create a community of trustworthy businesses and charities — by encouraging and supporting best practices, educating consumers and businesses, celebrating business role models, and calling out and addressing substandard marketplace behavior,” Sacripanti said.

The educational event is offered throughout the year in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Visit bbb.org for more information about BBB Basics.