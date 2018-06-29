A crowd of more than 300 turned out last night at the National Museum of World War II Aviation, to celebrate the companies CSBJ readers voted Best in Business for 2018.

“The Colorado Springs Business Journal’s coverage mirrors the successes and challenges of the business community in Southern Colorado,” said Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Sweet. “We’re honored to celebrate the businesses that are contributing to local economic success through our readers’ choice Best in Business awards.”

The 2018 Best in Business winners are:

Best Law Firm
Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe, PLLC
Forbush Legal
McDivitt Law Firm

Best Mail and Packaging Company
The UPS Store 1826
Pak Mail US 232
Postal Annex Northgate

Best Office Equipment Company
Lewan Technology
Peots Solution
Total Office Solutions

Best Office Furniture Company
Rhino Office Products
OfficeScapes
Platte Furniture

Best Printing and Duplicating Company
FLEXTEC Corp.
DocuMart Inc.
Cheetah Printing and Design

Best Staffing Firm
Job Store Staffing
Add Staff
Blackstone Technology Group

Best Waste and Recycling Company
Bestway Disposal
Recycle Depot
Springs Waste Systems

Best Architectural Firm
HB&A
CSNA Architects
Colorado Design Concepts

Best Engineering Firm
HDR
CH2M Hill
CTL Thompson

Best General Contractor
Bryan Construction
Colorado Structures Inc.
Christofferson Commercial Builders
Bob McGrath Construction

Best Home Builder
Classic Homes
Challenger Homes
Keller Homes

Best Manufacturing Company
BC Tool & Cutter Grinding
Qualtek
Spectranetics

Best Mechanical/Electric Company
Berwick Electric
Springs Fabrication
Olson Plumbing and Heating

Best College/University
UCCS
Colorado Technical University
Colorado College

Best Private School
Colorado Springs Christian Schools
Colorado Springs School
St. Mary’s High School

Best Accounting Firm
BKD
Stockman Kast Ryan + Co.
BiggsKofford

Best Bank
Adams Bank & Trust
USAA
US Bank

Best Credit Union
Ent Credit Union
Pikes Peak Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union

Best Financial Adviser
Integrity Bank & Trust
Ent Investment Services
Edward Jones Investments

Best SBA Lender
Hanmi Bank
Central Bank and Trust
Colorado Business Bank

Best Auto Dealer
Heuberger Subaru
Larry H. Miller Toyota
Perkins Motor Co.

Best Professional Association
El Paso County Bar Association
Colorado Springs Rising Professionals
The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado

Best Craft Brewery
Bristol Brewing
Cerberus Brewing
Colorado Mountain Brewery

Best Home Health Agency
Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs
Discover Goodwill’s Your Life Your Way
The Independence Center

Best Hospital
Centura Health: Penrose-St. Francis Health Services
UCHealth Memorial
Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Surgery Center

Best Insurance Broker
CB Insurance
USAA
Six & Geving Insurance

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community
The Bridge Assisted Living
Mackenzie Place Senior Living
Myron Stratton House

Best Physical Rehab Center
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
Health South Rehabilitation Hospital/Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center (tie)
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates

Best Urgent Care Facility
Children’s Hospital Colorado
Centura: Penrose-St. Francis Urgent Care
UCHealth Memorial Urgent Care

Best Advertising, Marketing and PR Firm
Newell Ledbetter Advertising
Social SEO
Blakely + Company

Best Graphic Designer
Design Rangers
DocuMart
CoPilot Creative

Best Promotional Items
Shirt Stop of Colorado Springs
Cookie Advantage
Bing Promotional Products

Best Web and Mobile Development Company
Infront Webworks
Social SEO
720 Media

Best Nonprofit 
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado

Best Apartment Complex
Bella Springs
Broadmoor Park Terrace
Autumn Lane

Best Mortgage Lender
Mortgage Financial Solutions
Ent Credit Union
Colorado Mortgage Co.

Best Property Management – Commercial
Griffis/Blessing
Front Range Commercial
Cushman & Wakefield

Best Property Management – Residential
Griffis/Blessing
All Seasons
Diversified Property Management

Best Real Estate Broker – Commercial
Olive Real Estate Group
Hoff & Leigh
CBRE

Best Real Estate Broker – Residential
RE/MAX Properties
Keller Williams Partners Realty
Galvin and Gardner

Best Co-working Space
Epicentral Coworking
The Machine Shop
Downtown Executive Center

Best Place for Startup Assistance
Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado
Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center
Pikes Peak Workforce Center/Peak Startup (tie)

Best Cybersecurity Company
Lockheed Martin
Boecore
Amnet

Best Internet and Broadband Company
Comcast
Century Link
Falcon Broadband

Best IT Company
Navakai, Inc.
Colorado Computer Support
Amnet

Best Telecommunications Company
Frontier IT
Peak Communication Systems
Century Link

Best Bed and Breakfast
Holden House
Fox Run B&B
Blue Skies Inn 

Best Hotel
The Broadmoor
The Mining Exchange/Great Wolf Lodge (tie)
Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Best Catering Companies
Picnic Basket
Garden of the Gods Gourmet/Front Range Barbecue (tie)
Aspenpointe

Best Conference and Meeting Facility
Cheyenne Mountain Resort
The Broadmoor
Hotel Elegante

Best Museum and Art Gallery
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
Garden of the Gods Visitors Center
Space Foundation Discovery Center

Best Tourist Attraction
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Garden of the Gods Visitor Center
Pikes Peak

Write ins:

Best Coffee Shop
Pikes Perk
Dutch Bros.
Loyal Coffee

Best Health and Fitness Facility
Lifetime
YMCA
24 Hour Fitness

Best Home Improvement Company
Greg Unseth Painting
Peak Structural
Lowe’s

Best Office Cleaning Company
JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado
Office Pride
Vericlean

Best Pet Services
Wag N’ Wash
Pet Pawlor/Banfield (tie)
Lucky Dog

Best Place for a Business Lunch
The Famous
Phantom Canyon
Panera Bread

Best Place for a Large Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Resort
The Broadmoor
Hotel Elegante

Best Place to Work
Newell Ledbetter Advertising
HomeAdvisor
Social SEO

Best Restaurant/Bar
Pub Dog Colorado
Odyssey Gastropub
Four by Brother Luck

Best Spa/Salon
Colorado Springs Cryotherapy
Beauty Bar
Veda

Best Urban Redevelopment
Ivywild School
South Nevada
Lincoln Center

Best Boss
Newell Ledbetter
Greg Walthour – Social SEO
BJ Hybl – Griffis/Blessing

Best Private Members Club
El Paso Club
Colorado Springs Country Club
365 Grand Club

Best Breakfast Restaurant
Over Easy
Omelette Parlor
Mountain Shadows/Garden of the Gods Gourmet (tie)

Best Happy Hour
Tilted Kilt
Rabbit Hole
Phantom Canyon

Best Bakery
Boonjaaijers Dutch Bakery
Marigolds
Coquette’s

Best Workforce Development
Pikes Peak Workforce Center
Center for Creative Leadership
Pikes Peak Community College

Best Social Impact Co.
Handshake Leadership
Frayla Boutique
Men’s Xchange

Best Food Truck
Piglatin
Lucy I’m Home
Bison Brothers

Best Car Wash
Water Works
Speedy Shine Express Car Wash
Quick Quack

PUEBLO

Best Coffee Shop
Squawk Coffee
Broadway Cup and Cork
Gypsy Java

Best Car Wash
Water Works
Speedy Shine Express Car Wash
Quick Quack

Best Fitness Facility
Studio Share Pueblo
9Round

Best Home Improvement Company
Lowe’s
Home Depot

Best Office Cleaning Company
JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado
Motha Cleana

Best Pet Services Company
Mesa Veterinary Clinic
PetCo
Pueblo Animal Services

Best Place for a Business Lunch
Pueblo Union Depot
Magpie’s
Mr. Tandoori’s

Best Place for a Large Conference
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Union Depot

Best Place to Work
The Pueblo Grapevine
Pueblo Animal Services
Frontier Hospice and Home Health

Best Restaurant/Bar
Shamrock Brewing Company
Brues Alehouse Brewing Co.
Mill Stop

Best Spa/Salon
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

Best Urban Redevelopment
The Pueblo Riverwalk

Best Boss
Laura Stankieowicz – The Pueblo Grapevine
Julie Justman – Pueblo Animal Services
Andrea Shirley

Best Private Member Club
Pueblo Country Club
Valley Swim Club

Best Breakfast Restaurant
Dana’s Lil Kitchen
Country Kitchen

Best Happy Hour
Applebee’s

Best Bakery
Hopscotch Bakery
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Banquet Schusters Bakery

