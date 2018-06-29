A crowd of more than 300 turned out last night at the National Museum of World War II Aviation, to celebrate the companies CSBJ readers voted Best in Business for 2018.

“The Colorado Springs Business Journal’s coverage mirrors the successes and challenges of the business community in Southern Colorado,” said Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Sweet. “We’re honored to celebrate the businesses that are contributing to local economic success through our readers’ choice Best in Business awards.”

The 2018 Best in Business winners are:

Best Law Firm

Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe, PLLC

Forbush Legal

McDivitt Law Firm

Best Mail and Packaging Company

The UPS Store 1826

Pak Mail US 232

Postal Annex Northgate

Best Office Equipment Company

Lewan Technology

Peots Solution

Total Office Solutions

Best Office Furniture Company

Rhino Office Products

OfficeScapes

Platte Furniture

Best Printing and Duplicating Company

FLEXTEC Corp.

DocuMart Inc.

Cheetah Printing and Design

Best Staffing Firm

Job Store Staffing

Add Staff

Blackstone Technology Group

Best Waste and Recycling Company

Bestway Disposal

Recycle Depot

Springs Waste Systems

Best Architectural Firm

HB&A

CSNA Architects

Colorado Design Concepts

Best Engineering Firm

HDR

CH2M Hill

CTL Thompson

Best General Contractor

Bryan Construction

Colorado Structures Inc.

Christofferson Commercial Builders

Bob McGrath Construction

Best Home Builder

Classic Homes

Challenger Homes

Keller Homes

Best Manufacturing Company

BC Tool & Cutter Grinding

Qualtek

Spectranetics

Best Mechanical/Electric Company

Berwick Electric

Springs Fabrication

Olson Plumbing and Heating

Best College/University

UCCS

Colorado Technical University

Colorado College

Best Private School

Colorado Springs Christian Schools

Colorado Springs School

St. Mary’s High School

Best Accounting Firm

BKD

Stockman Kast Ryan + Co.

BiggsKofford

Best Bank

Adams Bank & Trust

USAA

US Bank

Best Credit Union

Ent Credit Union

Pikes Peak Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Best Financial Adviser

Integrity Bank & Trust

Ent Investment Services

Edward Jones Investments

Best SBA Lender

Hanmi Bank

Central Bank and Trust

Colorado Business Bank

Best Auto Dealer

Heuberger Subaru

Larry H. Miller Toyota

Perkins Motor Co.

Best Professional Association

El Paso County Bar Association

Colorado Springs Rising Professionals

The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado

Best Craft Brewery

Bristol Brewing

Cerberus Brewing

Colorado Mountain Brewery

Best Home Health Agency

Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs

Discover Goodwill’s Your Life Your Way

The Independence Center

Best Hospital

Centura Health: Penrose-St. Francis Health Services

UCHealth Memorial

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Surgery Center

Best Insurance Broker

CB Insurance

USAA

Six & Geving Insurance

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

The Bridge Assisted Living

Mackenzie Place Senior Living

Myron Stratton House

Best Physical Rehab Center

Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group

Health South Rehabilitation Hospital/Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center (tie)

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates

Best Urgent Care Facility

Children’s Hospital Colorado

Centura: Penrose-St. Francis Urgent Care

UCHealth Memorial Urgent Care

Best Advertising, Marketing and PR Firm

Newell Ledbetter Advertising

Social SEO

Blakely + Company

Best Graphic Designer

Design Rangers

DocuMart

CoPilot Creative

Best Promotional Items

Shirt Stop of Colorado Springs

Cookie Advantage

Bing Promotional Products

Best Web and Mobile Development Company

Infront Webworks

Social SEO

720 Media

Best Nonprofit

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado

Best Apartment Complex

Bella Springs

Broadmoor Park Terrace

Autumn Lane

Best Mortgage Lender

Mortgage Financial Solutions

Ent Credit Union

Colorado Mortgage Co.

Best Property Management – Commercial

Griffis/Blessing

Front Range Commercial

Cushman & Wakefield

Best Property Management – Residential

Griffis/Blessing

All Seasons

Diversified Property Management

Best Real Estate Broker – Commercial

Olive Real Estate Group

Hoff & Leigh

CBRE

Best Real Estate Broker – Residential

RE/MAX Properties

Keller Williams Partners Realty

Galvin and Gardner

Best Co-working Space

Epicentral Coworking

The Machine Shop

Downtown Executive Center

Best Place for Startup Assistance

Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center

Pikes Peak Workforce Center/Peak Startup (tie)

Best Cybersecurity Company

Lockheed Martin

Boecore

Amnet

Best Internet and Broadband Company

Comcast

Century Link

Falcon Broadband

Best IT Company

Navakai, Inc.

Colorado Computer Support

Amnet

Best Telecommunications Company

Frontier IT

Peak Communication Systems

Century Link

Best Bed and Breakfast

Holden House

Fox Run B&B

Blue Skies Inn

Best Hotel

The Broadmoor

The Mining Exchange/Great Wolf Lodge (tie)

Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Best Catering Companies

Picnic Basket

Garden of the Gods Gourmet/Front Range Barbecue (tie)

Aspenpointe

Best Conference and Meeting Facility

Cheyenne Mountain Resort

The Broadmoor

Hotel Elegante

Best Museum and Art Gallery

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Garden of the Gods Visitors Center

Space Foundation Discovery Center

Best Tourist Attraction

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Garden of the Gods Visitor Center

Pikes Peak

Write ins:

Best Coffee Shop

Pikes Perk

Dutch Bros.

Loyal Coffee

Best Health and Fitness Facility

Lifetime

YMCA

24 Hour Fitness

Best Home Improvement Company

Greg Unseth Painting

Peak Structural

Lowe’s

Best Office Cleaning Company

JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado

Office Pride

Vericlean

Best Pet Services

Wag N’ Wash

Pet Pawlor/Banfield (tie)

Lucky Dog

Best Place for a Business Lunch

The Famous

Phantom Canyon

Panera Bread

Best Place for a Large Conference

Cheyenne Mountain Resort

The Broadmoor

Hotel Elegante

Best Place to Work

Newell Ledbetter Advertising

HomeAdvisor

Social SEO

Best Restaurant/Bar

Pub Dog Colorado

Odyssey Gastropub

Four by Brother Luck

Best Spa/Salon

Colorado Springs Cryotherapy

Beauty Bar

Veda

Best Urban Redevelopment

Ivywild School

South Nevada

Lincoln Center

Best Boss

Newell Ledbetter

Greg Walthour – Social SEO

BJ Hybl – Griffis/Blessing

Best Private Members Club

El Paso Club

Colorado Springs Country Club

365 Grand Club

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Over Easy

Omelette Parlor

Mountain Shadows/Garden of the Gods Gourmet (tie)

Best Happy Hour

Tilted Kilt

Rabbit Hole

Phantom Canyon

Best Bakery

Boonjaaijers Dutch Bakery

Marigolds

Coquette’s

Best Workforce Development

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Center for Creative Leadership

Pikes Peak Community College

Best Social Impact Co.

Handshake Leadership

Frayla Boutique

Men’s Xchange

Best Food Truck

Piglatin

Lucy I’m Home

Bison Brothers

Best Car Wash

Water Works

Speedy Shine Express Car Wash

Quick Quack

PUEBLO

Best Coffee Shop

Squawk Coffee

Broadway Cup and Cork

Gypsy Java

Best Car Wash

Water Works

Speedy Shine Express Car Wash

Quick Quack

Best Fitness Facility

Studio Share Pueblo

9Round

Best Home Improvement Company

Lowe’s

Home Depot



Best Office Cleaning Company

JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado

Motha Cleana

Best Pet Services Company

Mesa Veterinary Clinic

PetCo

Pueblo Animal Services

Best Place for a Business Lunch

Pueblo Union Depot

Magpie’s

Mr. Tandoori’s

Best Place for a Large Conference

Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

Pueblo Union Depot

Best Place to Work

The Pueblo Grapevine

Pueblo Animal Services

Frontier Hospice and Home Health

Best Restaurant/Bar

Shamrock Brewing Company

Brues Alehouse Brewing Co.

Mill Stop

Best Spa/Salon

Shine Bright Like a Diamond

Best Urban Redevelopment

The Pueblo Riverwalk

Best Boss

Laura Stankieowicz – The Pueblo Grapevine

Julie Justman – Pueblo Animal Services

Andrea Shirley

Best Private Member Club

Pueblo Country Club

Valley Swim Club

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Dana’s Lil Kitchen

Country Kitchen

Best Happy Hour

Applebee’s

Best Bakery

Hopscotch Bakery

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Banquet Schusters Bakery