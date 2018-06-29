A crowd of more than 300 turned out last night at the National Museum of World War II Aviation, to celebrate the companies CSBJ readers voted Best in Business for 2018.
“The Colorado Springs Business Journal’s coverage mirrors the successes and challenges of the business community in Southern Colorado,” said Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Sweet. “We’re honored to celebrate the businesses that are contributing to local economic success through our readers’ choice Best in Business awards.”
The 2018 Best in Business winners are:
Best Law Firm
Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe, PLLC
Forbush Legal
McDivitt Law Firm
Best Mail and Packaging Company
The UPS Store 1826
Pak Mail US 232
Postal Annex Northgate
Best Office Equipment Company
Lewan Technology
Peots Solution
Total Office Solutions
Best Office Furniture Company
Rhino Office Products
OfficeScapes
Platte Furniture
Best Printing and Duplicating Company
FLEXTEC Corp.
DocuMart Inc.
Cheetah Printing and Design
Best Staffing Firm
Job Store Staffing
Add Staff
Blackstone Technology Group
Best Waste and Recycling Company
Bestway Disposal
Recycle Depot
Springs Waste Systems
Best Architectural Firm
HB&A
CSNA Architects
Colorado Design Concepts
Best Engineering Firm
HDR
CH2M Hill
CTL Thompson
Best General Contractor
Bryan Construction
Colorado Structures Inc.
Christofferson Commercial Builders
Bob McGrath Construction
Best Home Builder
Classic Homes
Challenger Homes
Keller Homes
Best Manufacturing Company
BC Tool & Cutter Grinding
Qualtek
Spectranetics
Best Mechanical/Electric Company
Berwick Electric
Springs Fabrication
Olson Plumbing and Heating
Best College/University
UCCS
Colorado Technical University
Colorado College
Best Private School
Colorado Springs Christian Schools
Colorado Springs School
St. Mary’s High School
Best Accounting Firm
BKD
Stockman Kast Ryan + Co.
BiggsKofford
Best Bank
Adams Bank & Trust
USAA
US Bank
Best Credit Union
Ent Credit Union
Pikes Peak Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Best Financial Adviser
Integrity Bank & Trust
Ent Investment Services
Edward Jones Investments
Best SBA Lender
Hanmi Bank
Central Bank and Trust
Colorado Business Bank
Best Auto Dealer
Heuberger Subaru
Larry H. Miller Toyota
Perkins Motor Co.
Best Professional Association
El Paso County Bar Association
Colorado Springs Rising Professionals
The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado
Best Craft Brewery
Bristol Brewing
Cerberus Brewing
Colorado Mountain Brewery
Best Home Health Agency
Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs
Discover Goodwill’s Your Life Your Way
The Independence Center
Best Hospital
Centura Health: Penrose-St. Francis Health Services
UCHealth Memorial
Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Surgery Center
Best Insurance Broker
CB Insurance
USAA
Six & Geving Insurance
Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community
The Bridge Assisted Living
Mackenzie Place Senior Living
Myron Stratton House
Best Physical Rehab Center
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
Health South Rehabilitation Hospital/Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center (tie)
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates
Best Urgent Care Facility
Children’s Hospital Colorado
Centura: Penrose-St. Francis Urgent Care
UCHealth Memorial Urgent Care
Best Advertising, Marketing and PR Firm
Newell Ledbetter Advertising
Social SEO
Blakely + Company
Best Graphic Designer
Design Rangers
DocuMart
CoPilot Creative
Best Promotional Items
Shirt Stop of Colorado Springs
Cookie Advantage
Bing Promotional Products
Best Web and Mobile Development Company
Infront Webworks
Social SEO
720 Media
Best Nonprofit
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado
Best Apartment Complex
Bella Springs
Broadmoor Park Terrace
Autumn Lane
Best Mortgage Lender
Mortgage Financial Solutions
Ent Credit Union
Colorado Mortgage Co.
Best Property Management – Commercial
Griffis/Blessing
Front Range Commercial
Cushman & Wakefield
Best Property Management – Residential
Griffis/Blessing
All Seasons
Diversified Property Management
Best Real Estate Broker – Commercial
Olive Real Estate Group
Hoff & Leigh
CBRE
Best Real Estate Broker – Residential
RE/MAX Properties
Keller Williams Partners Realty
Galvin and Gardner
Best Co-working Space
Epicentral Coworking
The Machine Shop
Downtown Executive Center
Best Place for Startup Assistance
Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado
Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center
Pikes Peak Workforce Center/Peak Startup (tie)
Best Cybersecurity Company
Lockheed Martin
Boecore
Amnet
Best Internet and Broadband Company
Comcast
Century Link
Falcon Broadband
Best IT Company
Navakai, Inc.
Colorado Computer Support
Amnet
Best Telecommunications Company
Frontier IT
Peak Communication Systems
Century Link
Best Bed and Breakfast
Holden House
Fox Run B&B
Blue Skies Inn
Best Hotel
The Broadmoor
The Mining Exchange/Great Wolf Lodge (tie)
Cheyenne Mountain Resort
Best Catering Companies
Picnic Basket
Garden of the Gods Gourmet/Front Range Barbecue (tie)
Aspenpointe
Best Conference and Meeting Facility
Cheyenne Mountain Resort
The Broadmoor
Hotel Elegante
Best Museum and Art Gallery
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
Garden of the Gods Visitors Center
Space Foundation Discovery Center
Best Tourist Attraction
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Garden of the Gods Visitor Center
Pikes Peak
Write ins:
Best Coffee Shop
Pikes Perk
Dutch Bros.
Loyal Coffee
Best Health and Fitness Facility
Lifetime
YMCA
24 Hour Fitness
Best Home Improvement Company
Greg Unseth Painting
Peak Structural
Lowe’s
Best Office Cleaning Company
JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado
Office Pride
Vericlean
Best Pet Services
Wag N’ Wash
Pet Pawlor/Banfield (tie)
Lucky Dog
Best Place for a Business Lunch
The Famous
Phantom Canyon
Panera Bread
Best Place for a Large Conference
Cheyenne Mountain Resort
The Broadmoor
Hotel Elegante
Best Place to Work
Newell Ledbetter Advertising
HomeAdvisor
Social SEO
Best Restaurant/Bar
Pub Dog Colorado
Odyssey Gastropub
Four by Brother Luck
Best Spa/Salon
Colorado Springs Cryotherapy
Beauty Bar
Veda
Best Urban Redevelopment
Ivywild School
South Nevada
Lincoln Center
Best Boss
Newell Ledbetter
Greg Walthour – Social SEO
BJ Hybl – Griffis/Blessing
Best Private Members Club
El Paso Club
Colorado Springs Country Club
365 Grand Club
Best Breakfast Restaurant
Over Easy
Omelette Parlor
Mountain Shadows/Garden of the Gods Gourmet (tie)
Best Happy Hour
Tilted Kilt
Rabbit Hole
Phantom Canyon
Best Bakery
Boonjaaijers Dutch Bakery
Marigolds
Coquette’s
Best Workforce Development
Pikes Peak Workforce Center
Center for Creative Leadership
Pikes Peak Community College
Best Social Impact Co.
Handshake Leadership
Frayla Boutique
Men’s Xchange
Best Food Truck
Piglatin
Lucy I’m Home
Bison Brothers
Best Car Wash
Water Works
Speedy Shine Express Car Wash
Quick Quack
PUEBLO
Best Coffee Shop
Squawk Coffee
Broadway Cup and Cork
Gypsy Java
Best Car Wash
Water Works
Speedy Shine Express Car Wash
Quick Quack
Best Fitness Facility
Studio Share Pueblo
9Round
Best Home Improvement Company
Lowe’s
Home Depot
Best Office Cleaning Company
JAN-PRO of Southern Colorado
Motha Cleana
Best Pet Services Company
Mesa Veterinary Clinic
PetCo
Pueblo Animal Services
Best Place for a Business Lunch
Pueblo Union Depot
Magpie’s
Mr. Tandoori’s
Best Place for a Large Conference
Sangre de Cristo Arts Center
Pueblo Union Depot
Best Place to Work
The Pueblo Grapevine
Pueblo Animal Services
Frontier Hospice and Home Health
Best Restaurant/Bar
Shamrock Brewing Company
Brues Alehouse Brewing Co.
Mill Stop
Best Spa/Salon
Shine Bright Like a Diamond
Best Urban Redevelopment
The Pueblo Riverwalk
Best Boss
Laura Stankieowicz – The Pueblo Grapevine
Julie Justman – Pueblo Animal Services
Andrea Shirley
Best Private Member Club
Pueblo Country Club
Valley Swim Club
Best Breakfast Restaurant
Dana’s Lil Kitchen
Country Kitchen
Best Happy Hour
Applebee’s
Best Bakery
Hopscotch Bakery
Einstein Bros. Bagels
Banquet Schusters Bakery