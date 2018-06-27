Four local businesses have been named among Colorado’s most innovative and impactful companies to watch.

Amnet, ATLAS CPAs & Advisors, Peak Structural and Titan Robotics earned Colorado Companies to Watch awards Friday in Denver at the 10th Anniversary Gala Awards Dinner.

“CCTW is a year-long, nonprofit awards program that honors 50 fast-growing second stage companies from across the state for their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, unique processes and philanthropic actions,” the organization said Monday in a press release.

The four area companies helped impact the state’s economy along with the other 2018 award recipients “by providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue across Colorado’s diverse economic landscape.”

“The Colorado Companies to Watch community is comprised of some the most skilled and innovative entrepreneurs and business leaders in the state,” said Rick Ninneman, Chair of the CCTW Board of Directors, in the release. “Our 2018 winners embody the type of passion and ingenuity that defines the CCTW program and contributes to the strength of our elite community. We have reached a milestone this year by welcoming 500 companies to date, and we are proud to recognize the successes of all these excellent second stage companies of Colorado.”

Local communities throughout Colorado submitted more than 1,100 company nominations for 2018.

For the past eight years, CCTW has highlighted second stage companies in Colorado that have shifted from the startup stage into a growth period.

“Many of the first companies to enter the CCTW program have since grown exponentially, becoming household names in Colorado and beyond,” the release said.

Boulder-based Justin’s Nut Butter, Fort Collins-based OtterBox and Golden-based PharmaJet all are previous winners.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade started the CCTW program with the Edward Lowe Foundation and community partners across the state.

“The 500 companies that have been honored since the program’s inception demonstrate high performance in the marketplace or exhibit innovative products or processes,” the release said. “The program is designed to seek businesses from a wide range of industries throughout the state, not just the major metropolitan areas.”

Other 2018 Colorado Companies to Watch winners are:

303 Software

90octane

AlignTec

Altvia

ARB Midstream, LLC

Arbor Valley

Aureus Techsystems LLC

AvenueWest Global Franchise

B&B Blending, LLC

Bitsbox

Blue Margin, Inc.

CampMinder

Circuit Media

CirrusMD

Clear Comfort

Comptek Technologies, LLC

Crazy Scrubs, Inc.

Creative Alignments

Crunchsters

East Daley Capital Advisors

GitPrime

Guerrilla Gravity

Jackson’s Honest

Juniper Unmanned

Lifescape Colorado

LockState

Navjoy Inc

Networks Unlimited

Neuworks Mechanical, Inc.

NewCloud Networks

Peak Beverage

PlanOmatic

PlayerLync

Proximity Space

Quality First Plumbing and Heating

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

SecureSet

SuiteHop

Techno Rescue

Techtonic Group

The Human Bean of Northern Colorado

TRELORA

Woodridge Software

Xero Shoes

YouSeeU

zingfit