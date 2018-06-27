The third forum in the HBA Workforce Housing series will be held Friday, June 29, focusing on state and local housing finance.

State and local housing finance agencies play a critical role in the availability of affordable and workforce housing, according to Marla Novak, director of government affairs with the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs.

“These agencies finance low- and moderate-income housing,” according to a news release issued by the HBA. “With an understanding of the needs of local housing markets, housing finance agencies are uniquely positioned to responsibly underwrite mortgages — often with down payment assistance — for low-income, first-time homebuyers and to finance the development of multifamily affordable rental housing.”

Novak said the forum is an ideal opportunity for organizations, community groups and individuals to learn more about the funding and programs available through the state and local entities participating in the panel.

The panel will include Irv Halter, executive director of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA); Allison George, director of the DOLA Division of Housing; Cris White, executive director and CEO of the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority; DeAnne McCann, executive director for the El Paso County Housing Authority; Mike Burks, deputy director for city of Colorado Springs Housing Authority; and Steve Posey, HUD program administrator for the city of Colorado Springs.

“It’ll be a great chance to learn more about how those organizations get their funding and how they work together to bring funding into our community at a state and local level, and how they then implement the funding in different projects that will help benefit affordable and workforce housing throughout our community here,” Novak said.

The forum will run 8-11 a.m. June 29 at Centennial Hall (BoCC Chambers) at 200 S. Cascade Ave. Register at cshba.com/workforce-housing