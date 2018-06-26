Colorado Technical University’s online associate’s degree in business administration has been ranked No. 1 for best value by OnlineAssociatesDegrees.net.

“Colorado Technical University offers the most affordable online associate’s in business administration degree on our list,” the website states. “This ACBSP-accredited program is designed to help prepare students to pursue careers in business and other industries.”

The program’s curriculum offers students “a well-rounded approach to concepts relevant to business law, ethics, management, marketing and more,” according to OnlineAssociatesDegrees.net.

The online business administration courses at CTU include accounting, business law, introduction to marketing, and management of human resources.

Schools were rated by the website according to raw affordability.

“The schools for this list were compiled from 30 online associate in business administration programs that can be completed in two years or less, and have received national or regional accreditation as well as a program or school ranking with at least one major publication,” the website said.

CTU’s undergraduate tuition for its associate’s in business administration degree is $10,540. Florida Institute of Technology’s program was next on the list at $12,240.

The U.S. News and World Report also ranks CTU as a top regional university in the West.

“Pursuing an associate’s in business administration online provides many benefits,” according to OnlineAssociatesDegrees.net. “High school graduates are not always ready to jump into a university setting for a variety of reasons. Increasing tuition costs, work-life responsibilities, or other obligations may prevent students from transitioning to a four-year college after high school graduation. Earning a two-year degree, especially online, can provide you with a flexible schedule at a reasonable price. In fact, most students pursuing an online degree work while attending school.”

The website says online associate’s degrees in business administration can provide “convenience and value” in further education options.