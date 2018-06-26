Academy Professional Campus sells for $9,365,000

NavPoint Real Estate Group has sold the 67,811-square-foot Academy Professional Campus for $9,365,000.

NavPoint announced the sale of the portfolio of four medical office buildings at 5426-5540 N. Academy Boulevard in a news release today.

The seller was DCP Academy, LLC, and the purchaser was Baird Colorado Springs, LLC, a California-based investor, according to the release.

John Witt and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller, and Steve and Nick Ghirardo of Ghirardo Real Estate Group represented the buyer.

The Academy Professional Campus consists of four recently-renovated two-story medical/professional office buildings that were 100 percent occupied at the time of sale, according to the release.

“The asset received a lot of interest with multiple offers from buyers in the market due to the strong rent roll of medical and professional tenants and recent capital improvements to the building,” the release said.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive commercial real estate service firm based in Castle Rock.