Tomorrow, Springs-based digital x-ray imaging specialists dpiX LLC will unveil its next-generation medical technology, which will change the portable x-ray market and is the first of its kind in North America, the company announced in a news release.

dpiX’s new digital x-ray sensors are manufactured using lightweight foil instead of the traditional glass substrate.

“Foil greatly reduces the weight of the detector and the x-ray sensor component becomes virtually unbreakable — benefitting medical, industrial, and military clients who use the product,” the news release said.

“This exciting development expands on almost two decades of dedication to manufacturing best-in-class digital x-ray sensors,” Frank Caris, dpiX president and CEO, said in an email. “Across the world, one in two people receiving a digital x-ray have used our Colorado-manufactured product.”

According to the release, the rapidly-growing portable x-ray detector market will benefit over time from the new technology.

The next generation of the foil-based x-ray sensors can be shaped for mammography, industrial, and military uses, he added.

Caris said tomorrow’s launch “marks a major milestone for us, a pivotal moment in the x-ray industry, and a significant contribution to Colorado’s bustling innovation landscape.”

Colorado Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will launch the new flexible substrate line at a ceremony hosted by dpiX tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.