Local business professionals will help to spread the message about social impact at the 15th annual Going for the Green Golf Classic at The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, Monday, June 25.

More and more local businesses are recognizing the importance of their role in changing the Colorado Springs community for the better through social impact efforts.

“It’s not just business as usual anymore,” says Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of the Better business Bureau of Southern Colorado and of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact. “More businesses want to create social impact. … This is a new breed of business owners who are using the powerful economic impact of capitalism for good.”

Proceeds of the tournament support the outreach and education efforts of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact and the Air Academy Federal Credit Union Foundation.

This year, the tournament returns to the Country Club of Colorado’s 18-hole championship course, one of the premier courses in Colorado Springs.

Designed by Pete Dye to challenge players at all levels, the course features tour-quality greens and broad fairways set alongside a 35-acre lake with a mountain backdrop.

Players are asked to preregister at the Better Business Bureau site. Registration at the event will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are $175 per individual player and $650 for foursomes. Prizes will be awarded to the top three foursomes, along with special hole contest winners, at the post-event luncheon.

The Institute for Social Impact, the Better Business Bureau’s social enterprise, serves social impact organizations and social entrepreneurs with access to education and resources and strives to increase consumer awareness about these organizations.

The organization intends to become a catalyst for social enterprise, which Liebert calls the Fourth Sector of the economy; measure the sector’s Social Return on Investment; promote, build and support businesses that want to generate social impact; and create a local culture of social entrepreneurship.

The Air Academy Federal Credit Union Foundation’s mission is to promote education and lifelong financial responsibility for people of all ages.

The foundation’s objectives are to enhance personal success through financial literacy and responsibility; educate teachers to appreciate and promote financial literacy; award grants, internships, seminars and scholarships to educate, inspire and empower students; and serve as a bridge between area school systems and the public and private sectors.

“We appreciate our partnership with Air Academy Federal Credit Union and the opportunity to positively impact the community through this event,” Liebert stated in a news release. “We are passionate about supporting our local businesses and social entrepreneurs.”

“The AAFCU Foundation is honored to have co-hosted this tournament over the last 15 years with the BBB of Southern Colorado,” said Brad Barnes, chief financial officer of Air Academy Federal Credit Union. “Both organizations give so much back to our local community, and we hope to continue this partnership for another 15 years.”

Kaiser Permanente is the presenting sponsor for the tournament.

“As a nonprofit, Kaiser Permanente supports a variety of community events throughout the year and is thrilled to sponsor the 15th Annual Going for the Green Golf Classic this year,” said Holly Kortum, executive director for Kaiser Permanente Southern Colorado. “We applaud BBB of Southern Colorado and Air Academy Federal Credit Union for all the great work they do to help our local businesses, and community, to continue to grow and thrive.”

Other tournament supporters include Eagle Sponsors Alloya Corporate Federal Credit Union and Kasasa Ltd.; luncheon sponsors Cubus Solutions Inc. and DaLand Solutions LLC; beverage cart sponsor Allied Solutions LLC; breakfast sponsor Webster University; and media sponsor Cumulus Media radio station Xtra Sports 1300.